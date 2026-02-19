Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech Blowout 94-68 Loss At Home

Georgia Tech dropped another game and extended its losing streak after No.14 Virginia handed them a 100-65 loss on Wednesday night. Virginia made more than 10 threes and began the game on a 42-9 run. The Hoos were in full control all night and never let up against the Yellow Jackets. The Ramblin Wreck is still in search of answers to end the losing streak. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the loss for the Yellow Jackets.

1. Georgia Tech begins the game flat

The Yellow Jackets fell behind 36-7 early in the game and were dominated on the glass in the first half as the Hoos had a +13 edge on the board. Virginia got eight offensive rebounds that led to 14 second-chance points. Georgia Tech didn’t do itself any favors with seven first-half turnovers. Georgia Tech also struggled from the floor and went 11-32 and 1-10 from three-point range in the first half. They had no answers for the Virginia frontcourt, which dominated the game and enforced its will in the first half. It also didn’t help that Baye Ndongo picked up three first-half fouls.

2. Virginia shooting from long range was unconscious

The Hoos couldn’t miss from beyond the arc, and they shot 10-18 from long range. Malik Thomas had it going, knocking down all of his threes in the first half of the game. He contributed 11 points. Four other Virginia players hit at least two three pointers. Devin Tillis went 2-3, Dallin Hall 2-2, and Chance Mallory 2-3, all in the first half of the game. The Hoos continued to move the basketball and find the open man every time. That is evident by their 14 first-half assists on 22 made baskets. The Hoos finished with 14 made threes.

3. Jaeden Mustaf was the Yellow Jackets best player on a tough night

He led the Yellow Jackets in scoring and provided a punch when he didn’t get much help on Wednesday night. He finished with 18 points on 6-13 shooting. Mustaf remained aggressive, driving to the bucket and drawing contact. He went 5-5 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists. Mustaf has been one of the bright spots this season and his continued growth this season for Georgia Tech.

4. The Yellow Jackets struggle from beyond the arc

The Yellow Jackets shot just 4-19 from distance after having one of their better shooting performances against the Fighting Irish last time they played. However, they couldn’t quite find that groove and struggled to score there. They haven’t been a great shooting team all year, but in the last few games, they were finding a groove. It was a microcosm of a long night at McCamish Pavilion, and one of the many areas Georgia Tech struggled in on Wednesday night.

5. Georgia Tech is not a good basketball team

It is hard to say, but it is the reality right now for the Yellow Jackets, who struggled to defend, score, rebound, and manufacture offense. They are now on an eight-game losing streak and still haven’t been able to end the losing streak they are currently on. They start games flat and aren’t able to make a big enough dent in the game to make it competitive. The question going forward, with still Louisville and Clemson on the schedule of the remaining four games, can the Yellow Jackets can find a win somewhere?

