The Jackets Crack Jon Rothstein's Early 45 for 2021 List

Georgia Tech men's basketball team cracks CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein's Preseason: Rothstein Early 45 for 2021 List at No. 45.

45. Georgia Tech G Jose Alvarado

G Mike Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Khalid Moore

C Moses Wright

Key Losses: James Banks, Evan Cole Key Newcomers: Saba Gigiberia, Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell Projected Bench: Bubba Parham, Saba Gigiberia, Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell

The Yellow Jackets had a historic 2019-20 season - for better or for worse. Tech ended the regular season with a 65-62 win over the Clemson Tigers to seal the Jackets' first winning record in the ACC since the 2003-04 season. The Jackets 11-9 ACC record placed them fifth in the conference - Georgia Tech's highest conference finish since tying fourth in the 2004-05 season. The 11 conference wins were also the most for the program since the Jackets went 13-3 in 1995-96.

The Yellow Jackets' momentous run had a hardened ending after Georgia Tech decided to drop its appeal with the NCAA for its one-year post-season ban. The announcement came with only two games left in the regular season. The ban prevented the Jackets' from participating in the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament.

Next season, Georgia Tech returns their most impactful player, G Jose Alvarado. Alvarado reached his 1000th career-point in Georgia Tech's 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh in a game-high 23 point performance.

