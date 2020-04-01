All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

The Jackets Crack Jon Rothstein's Early 45 for 2021 List

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech men's basketball team cracks CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein's Preseason: Rothstein Early 45 for 2021 List at No. 45.  

45. Georgia Tech

G Jose Alvarado
G Mike Devoe
F Jordan Usher
F Khalid Moore
C Moses Wright

Key Losses: James Banks, Evan Cole

Key Newcomers: Saba Gigiberia, Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell

Projected Bench: Bubba Parham, Saba Gigiberia, Jordan Meka, Tristan Maxwell

The Yellow Jackets had a historic 2019-20 season - for better or for worse. Tech ended the regular season with a 65-62 win over the Clemson Tigers to seal the Jackets' first winning record in the ACC since the 2003-04 season. The Jackets 11-9 ACC record placed them fifth in the conference - Georgia Tech's highest conference finish since tying fourth in the 2004-05 season. The 11 conference wins were also the most for the program since the Jackets went 13-3 in 1995-96. 

The Yellow Jackets' momentous run had a hardened ending after Georgia Tech decided to drop its appeal with the NCAA for its one-year post-season ban. The announcement came with only two games left in the regular season. The ban prevented the Jackets' from participating in the 2020 ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. 

Next season, Georgia Tech returns their most impactful player, G Jose Alvarado. Alvarado reached his 1000th career-point in Georgia Tech's 73-57 victory over Pittsburgh in a game-high 23 point performance. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Ashley Barnett at @AshBarnett_

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Quarter-Century Team: Quarterback

Who are some of the best players to play football at Georgia Tech in the past 25 years? Here's a look at who would be the starting quarterback on the Yellow Jackets' Quarter-Century Team.

Ashley Barnett

NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring-Sport Student-Athletes

Spring-sport student-athletes have been granted permission for an additional year of eligibility.

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech's ACC Championship Odds Revealed

Georgia Tech's odds to win the 2020 ACC Football Championship have been released by SportsBetting.ag

Ashley Barnett

Recapping Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NFL Draft: 2015-2017

Where did the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets selected in the NFL Draft between 2015-2017 end up? Who had careers? Who didn't?

Ashley Barnett

Recruiting Round-Up: A Look At Georgia Tech's Recruits This Past Week

A quick look at the latest news revolving around Georgia Tech's recruits from this past week.

Ashley Barnett

Recapping Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NFL Draft: 2011-2014

Where did the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets selected in the NFL Draft between 2011-2014 end up? Who had careers? Who didn't?

Ashley Barnett

2022 ATH Dallan Hayden Receives Latest Offer From the Jackets

2022 ATH Dallan Hayden adds a Georgia Tech offer to his list of opportunities

Ashley Barnett

Recapping Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the NFL Draft: 2010

Where did the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets from the 2010 NFL Draft end up? Who had careers? Who didn't?

Ashley Barnett

2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams Earns Latest Offer From Georgia Tech

2022 4-star DE Mykel Williams earns his latest offer from Georgia Tech

Ashley Barnett

Georgia Tech Football Staff Gets Creative in Self-Quarantine Workouts

Spring football may be cancelled, but Georgia Tech's football staff continuously finds ways to be creative in daily workouts.

Ashley Barnett