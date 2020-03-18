All Yellow Jackets
Throwback Video: Georgia Tech Stuns No. 5 Louisville

Ashley Barnett

On February 12, 2020, Georgia Tech men's basketball team had their biggest win of the season - and their first victory over a Top 5 team since January 9, 2016. The Yellow Jackets snapped Louisville's 10-game winning streak in a 64-58 thrilling win over the Cardinals. 

Georgia Tech started the game with momentum, generating early leads of 12-2 and 16-5. The Jackets missed only two of their first seven shots. Junior G Jose Alvarado helped extend the early leads with a pair of three point shots. The Cardinals would go on a 4:23 drought before halting Tech's run with a free throw. The Cards hit just 19-of-56 shots from the field - including a making a dismal 3-of-24 three-pointers. 

It was an unusually quiet night for one of the ACC's top leading scorers, Louisville's junior F Jordan Nwora, who at the time was averaging 19.5 points per game. Nwora couldn't over come the Jackets' man-to-man coverage and finished with a season-low 2 points. 

Alvarado was instrumental in containing Nwora and led the Jackets with 18 points. With under 2 minutes to go, Junior F Moses Wright had a key shot block off a David Johnson lay-up that would've tied the game at 53. Moments later, Wright flipped in a lay-up to push the Jackets lead 55-51. 

With eight seconds left, Sophomore G Michael Devoe would hit four consecutive free throws to seal the Jackets win over the Cardinals. 

Tech hit a season high of 43% field goals and snagged another season high of 20-for-28 from the free throw line.

Wright finished the night with 12 points and six rebounds. Devoe and Jordan Usher each had 11 points and four rebounds. James Banks III added 10 points and three rebounds. 

