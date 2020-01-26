What To Watch For Vs. Morehouse

Finally finding themselves back in the win column after completing the season sweep against NC State, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (9-11, 4-6 ACC) are now faced with a break in ACC action. Playing in their final non-conference game of the season, Tech is now preparing for a matchup with the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers. Tip is set for Tuesday, January 28th at 7:30pm EST and can be viewed on ACC Network Extra.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Tech's 2nd all-time and first regular season matchup with the Maroon Tigers:

Downtick In Competition

Tuesday's game against Morehouse will be a much needed break for a multitude of reasons. Not only is it a game where the Yellow Jackets will not have to face an ACC opponent, but one where they will not even face a Division I member. Morehouse College is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, which is Division II.

On top of that, the Maroon Tigers are not even among the best teams in the conference. At 9-9 overall and 6-5 in the SIAC, they currently reside at third in the SIAC East division. There is such a talent discrepancy between the teams that KenPom.com is giving the Jackets a 100% chance of winning the game with no prediction of the outcome.

Next Man Up

While Georgia Tech should have no problem dispatching the Maroon Tigers on Tuesday, they will more than likely be without their leading scorer. Sophomore shooting guard Michael Devoe is currently listed as "day-to-day" with a sore foot, according to head coach Josh Pastner. Logic would suggest that Pastner would not want to rush back his leading scorer against an inferior opponent, so expect Devoe to not return to the court until Saturday's road game against Notre Dame.

As is the case with many games where a DI team schedules an opponent from across levels of competition, expect a healthy dose of the bench and role players Tuesday night. Forwards Khalid Moore & Evan Cole should be expected to see a bugger role in this game, as is the case with guards Asanti Price and Shembari Philips. More than likely, then intent of this game will be to fine-tune various facets of Tech's game before they resume ACC play.

