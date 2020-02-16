All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

What To Watch For Vs. Wake Forest

Matthew McGavic

Coming off of a program defining win against the #5 Louisville Cardinals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-13, 6-8 ACC) got a little bit of extra time to prepare for their next opponent as they had a bye in the schedule this past weekend. Next up for the Jackets, they'll travel up to Winston-Salem for showdown with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (11-14, 4-11 ACC). Tip is scheduled for Wednesday, February 19th at 7:00pm EST, and can be viewed on your Regional Sports Network.

Here are a couple of the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Tech's 84th all-time matchup with the Demon Deacons:

Living On The Line

Whether they are on the offensive or defensive side of the ball, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons spend a lot of time on the charity stripe. They lead the ACC in both free throw attempts and makes (35th & 17th nationally respectively), and are 3rd in the league in free throw percentage at 74.5%. Whenever it comes to intentional fouls, more often than not it doesn't pay off for the competition.

However on the flip side of that coin, they also send their opponents to the line with a high frequency. They commit a whopping 19.0 fouls per game, which ranks dead last in the ACC. Free throws have been a sore spot for a large part of Georgia Tech's season, but hopefully the Jackets can continue their clutch shooting at the charity strip like against the Cardinals.

Nose For The Ball (Or Lack Thereof)

In terms of pure ball-handling ability on both ends of the floor, the Demon Deacons are among the poorest in the Atlantic Coast Conference. On the offensive side of things, the Deacs only tally 12.4 assists per game (12th in ACC), turn the ball over 14.5 times per game (14th in ACC), resulting in an assist/turnover ratio of 0.86 (13th in ACC).

It doesn't get much better when on defense. They only average 5.0 steals per game (319th in D1), and force 11.24 turnovers as whole per game (335th in D1), good for league-worst marks. Their lack of a nose for the ball on the defensive side results in the Deacs letting opponents shoot 42.0% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, both of which rank in the bottom half of the league.

Floor General

Like the Yellow Jackets, the Demon Deacons also have a do-it-all floor general type at the point guard position. Senior point guard Brandon Childress is unquestionably one of the leaders of this Wake Forest team. He leads the Deacs in points per game with 15.0 (10th in ACC), assists per game with 4.6 (7th in ACC) and steals per game with 1.4. Childress is everywhere on the floor, and slowing him down will be a priority for the Jackets.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/15/20 vs. Cincinnati

Georgia Tech defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats to move to 2-0 for the 2020 college baseball season.

Matthew McGavic

Andy Archer Details First Appearance In Nearly Two Years

Redshirt junior RHP Andy Archer pitched for the first time since 2018, and was a crucial component in today's win over Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Hold Off Bearcats In Day 2 Of Atlanta Challenge

A four-spot in the fifth inning was among the offense for the Jackets that held off a furious late inning rally from Cincinnati.

Matthew McGavic

Three Freshmen Who Could See Early Playing Time In 2020

The Yellow Jackets just signed their highest rank recruiting class since 2007. Who among them could be the first to see the field when toe finally meets leather?

Matthew McGavic

Freshmen Impress On Opening Day

10 underclassmen saw the field on the Jackets' 2020 Opening Day, and their impact on the outcome was felt immediately.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Baseball Postgame Press Conference: 2/14/20 vs. Saint Peter's

Georgia Tech began the 2020 college baseball season with a 6-0 shutout over the Saint Peter's Peacocks.

Matthew McGavic

Jackets Shut Out Peacocks On Opening Day

Georgia Tech kicks off the 2020 college baseball season with an Opening Day shutout of Saint Peter's.

Matthew McGavic

Breaking Down Georgia Tech's 2020 Schedule Using SP+

With SP+, we can determine the win percentage in each game the Yellow Jackets play in 2020, as well as their expected wins total by the end of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Ranked 58th In Latest SP+ Rankings

The latest edition of Bill Connelly's SP+ rankings has the Yellow Jackets ranked higher in the 2020 offseason than in all of the 2019 season.

Matthew McGavic

Clutch Plays Helped Jackets Finally Get Over The Hump

Many times this season the Jackets have failed to deliver down the stretch in big games. Last night, they took a big step towards correcting one of their biggest flaws.

Matthew McGavic