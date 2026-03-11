Why Furman Head Basketball Coach Bob Richey Could Be An Excellent Fit For Georgia Tech

Furman head coach Bob Richey is an underrated name in coaching circles, but he has continued to be synonymous with winning at a high level. He has been coaching at Furman for 15 years, with the last nine being in charge. Accolades have continued to come his way with Richey being a finalist for the Hugh Durham Coach of the Year Award. Prior to this season, he compiled an 181-81 record and nearly 100 wins in the SoCon and boasted a .691 winning percentage, which ranked in the top 25 among all active DI coaches.

Richey is also no stranger to the NCAA tournament, including a major 68-67 upset over No.4 Virginia during the 2022-2023 season in the first round of the NCAA tourney. Richey has led the Paladins to 10 consecutive winning seasons. He has continue to make history for the program and led Furman to its first-ever SoCon tournament title in 2023 and led them to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1980. They also notched their first NCAA tourney victory since 1974.

What he has done this year speaks volumes about how good a coach he is. After a 1-3 start to the season, he turned Furman around, winning nine of 10 games to get back to a winning record and in position to contend in the SoCon conference with a 9-4 record. Of course, there were bumps in the road and some things he had to work through with a few losing streaks in there, but that didn’t deter him from continuing to keep his team level and making the necessary adjustments to lead them to where they are today. Furman closed the season winning five of its last six games, including the SoCon tournament, which was critical if they were going to get back into the NCAA tournament. In the SoCon championship, Furman clinched a berth in the NCAA tourney with a 76-61victory over East Tennessee State. It was their 22nd win of the season. Richey has five consecutive 20-win seasons for Furman and now another tournament berth to his credit.

He has coached up elite players like Pjay Smith Jr., who earned first-team All-SoCon honors, and Nick Anderson, who was named third-team All-SoCon back during the 2024-2025 campaign when Furman won 25 games.

Richey has also been an associate head coach at Charleston Southern, where he is responsible for five of the top 11 scorers in the program history, prior to joining Furman. He was rated then as a top-five assistant coach by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

So what makes him a match for Georgia Tech?

Richey wins at a high level and has gotten a team that wasn’t known for making NCAA tournaments, consistently winning conference titles and making it. The talent level he has won’t be nearly at the level it will be if he were to be hired as the Yellow Jackets coach. He has continued to develop guys to an all-conference level and has already shown he can turn around a program. His nearly 10-year experience as a head coach proves that, and the number of 20-win seasons he has achieved exemplifies that. Coming over from a Group of Five School, Richey shouldn’t be too expensive for the Yellow Jackets to get, and they can build something from the ground up rather quickly. With how he has his offenses play and how they share the ball, it would be a delight to see him roam the sidelines for the Yellow Jackets. There are several contenders, such as Belmont's Casey, Alexander, and Troy's Scott Cross, but Richey could be the hire that we look back on as the best that was available. Time will tell what the Yellow Jackets do, but it is evident that Richey is a strong candidate and could turn the program around.