Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead of Louisville Rematch

In Georgia Tech's previous outing against Louisville back on January 23rd, Moses Wright didn't have the most efficient outing against the Cardinals. And he knows it.

"Honestly I didn't think I played up to my standard against Louisville," the junior forward admitted. "I felt like there were a couple plays here and there that I could have done differently"

While he did end up finishing with 11 points, it was also coupled by committing 3 turnovers and matching his rebounding season low of 3. He credits a combination of effort and execution as to how he performed against the Cards, and he's vowing to flip the script come Wednesday.

'I'm going to give it my all against Louisville"

With reserve big man Evan Cole's status still listed as "questionable" vs. Louisville per Josh Pastner, they'll need all the effort they can get out of the 4 and 5 spots.

But it's not just against the Cards that he will have the motivation to reverse a prior performance. While the notion of a revenge game against Louisville would be appealing to most, Wright still has loftier goals once the final horn sounds on late Wednesday night.

"We're all playing for that postseason, because we still don't know what's going to happen," Wright said. "We're all still fighting. we're not going to just fold."

Given the circumstances that Tech finds themselves in, throwing in the towel would be a somewhat viable or acceptable option to many. Not only are they 2 games under .500 with just 7 regular season games to go, they also have the ominous NCAA cloud hanging over their heads as well.

This past offseason, the NCAA Committee on Infractions slapped Georgia Tech with a postseason ban for the 2020 season, among other penalties. Georgia Tech filed an appeal, and is eligible for the postseason while the appeals process is ongoing.

Despite the adversities they face, Wright and Co. remain as focused as ever and believe they should be a team to watch out for if they find themselves in the Big Dance or at least the NIT.

"I definitely think that if we get that postseason opportunity, we're definitely gonna make a run. There's not doubt in my mind about that," he said.

