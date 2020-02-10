All Yellow Jackets
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Moses Wright Not Lacking Any Motivation Ahead of Louisville Rematch

Matthew McGavic

In Georgia Tech's previous outing against Louisville back on January 23rd, Moses Wright didn't have the most efficient outing against the Cardinals. And he knows it.

"Honestly I didn't think I played up to my standard against Louisville," the junior forward admitted. "I felt like there were a couple plays here and there that I could have done differently"

While he did end up finishing with 11 points, it was also coupled by committing 3 turnovers and matching his rebounding season low of 3. He credits a combination of effort and execution as to how he performed against the Cards, and he's vowing to flip the script come Wednesday.

'I'm going to give it my all against Louisville"

With reserve big man Evan Cole's status still listed as "questionable" vs. Louisville per Josh Pastner, they'll need all the effort they can get out of the 4 and 5 spots.

But it's not just against the Cards that he will have the motivation to reverse a prior performance. While the notion of a revenge game against Louisville would be appealing to most, Wright still has loftier goals once the final horn sounds on late Wednesday night.

"We're all playing for that postseason, because we still don't know what's going to happen," Wright said. "We're all still fighting. we're not going to just fold."

Given the circumstances that Tech finds themselves in, throwing in the towel would be a somewhat viable or acceptable option to many. Not only are they 2 games under .500 with just 7 regular season games to go, they also have the ominous NCAA cloud hanging over their heads as well. 

This past offseason, the NCAA Committee on Infractions slapped Georgia Tech with a postseason ban for the 2020 season, among other penalties. Georgia Tech filed an appeal, and is eligible for the postseason while the appeals process is ongoing.

Despite the adversities they face, Wright and Co. remain as focused as ever and believe they should be a team to watch out for if they find themselves in the Big Dance or at least the NIT.

"I definitely think that if we get that postseason opportunity, we're definitely gonna make a run. There's not doubt in my mind about that," he said.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Head Coach Josh Pastner Previews Louisville

Georgia Tech is hoping to avenge their 68-64 loss to Louisville earlier this season.

Matthew McGavic

Interview With Assistant Coaches James Ramsey & Danny Borrell

James Ramsey discusses the transition from year 1 to year 2 & what he learned from Mike Martin, and Danny Borrell talks about his pitching philosophy and why he made the jump from the Majors to the collegiate level.

Matthew McGavic

The Magic Numbers For A Georgia Tech NCAA Tournament At-Large Bid

Albeit unlikely, a run at the NCAA Tournament for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is still possible. Here are the magic numbers to watch if the Ramblin' Wreck has any hope of going to the Big Dance.

Matthew McGavic

What To Watch For Vs. Louisville

Georgia Tech came within moments away of upsetting Louisville in their last outing, and are now set to host the Cards at McCamish.

Matthew McGavic

What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 73-64 Loss To Pitt

Georgia Tech men's basketball has yet to string together back-to-back ACC wins this season.

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Stumbles Against Pitt

Turnovers and an inability to close out continued to haunt the Yellow Jackets, as they have yet to string together back-to-back ACC wins this season.

Matthew McGavic

A Way-Too-Early Look at Georgia Tech Football's 2020 Depth Chart

With National Signing Day in the books and spring practice on the horizon, let's take a look as to who we could possibly expect to start Georgia Tech Football's 2020 season.

Matthew McGavic

by

MatthewMcGavic

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Panthers | Game 24

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 24 vs. Pitt:

Matthew McGavic

Tale of The Tape: Pitt Panthers

The Yellow Jackets are on the road to face Pitt tomorrow afternoon. See how they stack up against the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Luke Waddell's Memories Of The Past Serve As Motivation For The Future

One of the most prominent on & off the field leaders for the Yellow Jackets, shortstop Luke Waddell is using both his positive and negative memories of the 2019 postseason as motivation for 2020

Matthew McGavic