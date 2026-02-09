1 QB, 1 RB, and 1 WR In The 2027 Class Georgia Tech Fans Should Know

The 2027 class is beginning to heat up as players are starting to make their pledge and decide which school they are going to end up at next year. Let’s take a look at one quarterback, one running back, and one wide receiver that Georgia Tech fans should know.

Quarterback

Brodie Campbell took his first visit to USF over the weekend, and the Bulls offered the two-sport star in Georgia to play QB.



"They definitely made a really good impression on me and my family."



The latest: https://t.co/IB3S9PZOgT pic.twitter.com/TZu9OocOXp — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) January 26, 2026

Brodie Campbell is one to continue to watch in this class. Campbell is a standout baseball player and equally as good at football. He is currently committed to Georgia to play baseball. However, he is continuing to rake in offers from programs like Iowa State, Rutgers, Boston College, USF, Georgia Tech and more. He is an elite player on the gridiron and threw 25 passing touchdowns, which set a new school record. Campbell also threw for 2,609 yards on 65.3% completion rate. He had his best game in an instant classic against East Coweta, where he threw for 516 yards and four touchdowns. It was the best game of his career. Campbell led the Cougars to a 9-3 record and the postseason. He is one to watch because he is a unique two-star who could play two sports on the Flats. Campbell could easily play baseball and football for the Yellow Jackets. Jack Richerson from the 2026 class is slated to play both. For Campbell, it opens up a unique opportunity to play both sports that he loves instead of having to choose one or the other. This is a recruitment I would continue to watch to see how aggressive the Yellow Jackets will be.

Running Back

Caden Waye is one of the top-rated running backs in the country and has a four-star rating. He is ranked 140 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite. As the featured back this past season, Waye rushed for 838 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Ola Mustangs. He had a career game in the season opener when Ola faced Trinity Christian. Waye rushed for a career-high 203 yards and four touchdowns in the 34-28 victory. With his 5’11 and 185-pound frame, he is a tough player to bring down and has the burst, vision, and IQ to explode for a touchdown whenever the ball is in his hands. With the Yellow Jackets likely out of the race for Andrew Beard, Waye would be one who could make a difference.

Wide Receiver

Sean Green is probably one of the more underrated wide receivers in the 2027 class as his three-star rating doesn’t do him justice. The explosive playmaker led Camden County in catches and touchdowns in 2025. He finished with 41 catches, 572 yards, and nine touchdowns. His most impressive game came against Lowndes, where he finished with three catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Back in November, he unveiled his top three schools, which were Georgia, Florida State, and Georgia Tech. He had backed off that pledge and is keeping his recruitment open. Regardless, the Yellow Jackets could use his special talent and ability to make plays in their offense. It will be a recruitment to watch and see how aggressive Georgia Tech will be to land him.

