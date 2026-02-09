Georgia Tech Announces Homecoming and Family Weekend Dates for the 2026 Season

While the schedule was announced nearly a month ago, Georgia Tech has officially announced the dates for this year's homecoming and family weekend games.

Georgia Tech will host Mercer on Saturday, Sept. 19 as part of the Institute’s annual family weekend, while Boston College will be the Yellow Jackets’ homecoming opponent on Saturday, Oct. 24.

Georgia Tech’s highly anticipated 2026 home schedule features all seven home games being played at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, beginning with premium non-conference showdowns versus Colorado (Sept. 5) and Tennessee (Sept. 12), and also including Atlantic Coast Conference battles against defending ACC champion Duke (Oct. 10) and 2025 bowl winners Louisville (Nov. 7) and Wake Forest (Nov. 21).

Georgia Tech posted a 9-4 record (tied for the 10th-most victories in Tech’s 133-season football history) and No. 24 final national ranking in 2025. The Jackets rose to as high as No. 7 in the national rankings in ‘25 and were ranked in the final 14 national polls of the season, which is their longest streak since Tech was ranked in all 16 polls in 1999.

Georgia Tech also went 6-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play in ‘25, which was good for a tie for second place in the 17-team conference. The Yellow Jackets are the only ACC team that has finished in the top four of the conference standings each of the last three seasons.

The Jackets’ 2026 roster features five returning all-ACC performers from last year’s 9-4 squad (PK Aidan Birr, OL Malachi Carney, LB Kyle Efford, RB Malachi Hosley and OL Ethan Mackenny) and 19 highly touted incoming transfers, headlined by RB Justice Haynes and QB Alberto Mendoza.

The first opportunity for fans to see the 2026 Yellow Jackets in action comes on Saturday, April 18 when Georgia Tech holds its 2026 White & Gold Game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The Jackets’ annual spring game kicks off at 1 p.m., and admission is FREE.

The Yellow Jackets’ road slate begins with their first-ever trip to Stanford (Sept. 26). The Jackets also travel to Virginia Tech (Oct. 17), Pitt (Oct. 21) and Clemson (Nov. 14) in ACC play and close the regular season with Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate at archrival Georgia (Nov. 28).

More schedule nuggets:

Georgia Tech’s seven games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field are its most since 2019.

Georgia Tech has won 10 of its last 11 and 12 of its last 14 games at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.

Colorado is making its first-ever visit to Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes met for the first time in the 2025 season opener, a 27-20 Georgia Tech win in Boulder, Colo.

Longtime rivals Georgia Tech and Tennessee open a home-and-home series with their first meeting since 2017 (a 42-41 double-overtime UT victory in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium).

Georgia Tech is hosting Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field for the first time since a 14-13 win over the Vols on Oct. 25, 1986.

Georgia Tech is squaring off against in-state opponent Mercer for the first time since a 35-10 win in 2016 and only the second time since 1938.

Georgia Tech’s game at Stanford is the Yellow Jackets’ first ACC matchup against one of the conference’s California members (Cal and Stanford).

Georgia Tech’s two previous meetings with Stanford came in bowl games. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Cardinal in the 1991 Aloha Bowl (18-17) and the 2001 Seattle Bowl (24-14). Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key was a graduate assistant for the Yellow Jackets in the 2001 Seattle Bowl.

Georgia Tech is making its first trip to California since the 2005 Emerald Bowl (vs. Utah at San Francisco’s AT&T Park) and will visit the Golden State for the first time in the regular season since it played at Southern California on Oct. 25, 1969.

Two of Georgia Tech’s ACC home opponents are making their first trip in several years to Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, as Louisville visits The Flats for the first time since 2020 and Wake Forest comes to Atlanta for the first time since 2017.

Conversely, Georgia Tech is making its first trip to Pitt since a 26-21 win over the 24th-ranked Panthers on Oct. 1, 2022 in Key’s first game as the Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach.

