2023 Wide Receiver Bryce Dopson Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech lands in-state wide receiver Bryce Dopson for its 2023 class

Georgia Tech landed a wide receiver for its 2023 recruiting class tonight by landing Brookwood wide receiver Bryce Dopson. Dopson was offered by the Yellow Jackets on October 27th and this recruitment seemed to move pretty quickly. 

Dopson now becomes the second wide receiver committed to the Yellow Jackets, joining Zion Taylor from Norcross (GA). Dopson is a three-star wide receiver according to 247 Sports and at 6'2 180 LBS prospect that has speed and with time and development, will be a good wide receiver for the Yellow Jackets. 

Dopson did hold other offers from other programs. Army and Georgia State were the other FBS programs that have offered. 

Georgia Tech's 2023 signing class now has 15 commits and ranks 59th overall according to 247 sports. The class is 12th overall in the ACC. 

After a string of de-commitments last week, Georgia Tech picked back up some momentum this week with the commitment of Dopson. 

