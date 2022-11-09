Three-Star Running Back Javin Simpkins Decommits From Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has lost its top-rated recruit for the 2023 recruiting cycle tonight with the decommitment of Javin Simpkins, a three-star running back from Norland High School (FL).

This is the second time that Simpkins has backed off of his commitment to Georgia Tech. Simpkins was committed to Tech previously but de-committed last December before recommitting to the Yellow Jackets in July.

Simpkins is a talented runner who is shifty in the open field. I thought he was one of the most underrated backs in the country and would have been a great addition to the class.

This is the second running back to de-commit from Georgia Tech in the last month. Trey Cornist from Winton Woods High School (OH) de-committed in October. This comes after former running backs coach Mike Daniels re-signed last month in the middle of the season and Daniels was the primary recruiter for both players.

Defensive prospect Kamal Bonner also backed off of his commitment to the Yellow Jackets last month.

This drops Georgia Tech's overall recruiting ranking to 59th in the country.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Miami

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI project for Georgia Tech vs Miami?

Brent Key discusses handling the emotions of senior day on Saturday

Georgia Tech releases Depth Chart ahead of Miami Game

Week 11 ACC Power Rankings

Mario Cristobal talks about Georgia Tech and matching the Yellow Jackets energy

Everything from Brent Key ahead of Miami

ESPN report links Georgia Tech to new coaching candidate

Georgia Tech uses second half to surge past Clayton State

Georgia Tech gets commitment from three-star cornerback Jarvis Lee