2027 DB Julian Elzey Receives Georgia Tech Offer & Talks Yellow Jackets
Julian Elzey has picked up an offer from Georgia Tech and dived into the offer with the Yellow Jackets.
“I would say it’s a new relationship that will continue to evolve over time. They seem to be big on celebrating tradition and they are big on developing their players into solid student-athletes. It’s a program that has an elite reputation and for obvious reasons,” said Elzey. “So, they expect you to be committed and work hard and I respect that. Also, playing with teammates and for a program that wants to win and be the best is important to me. It means everybody takes it seriously and everyone involved is passionate about the game which matters to me. I think Georgia Tech is a great school and it’s a privilege to even have their attention.”
Elzey plays for Brookwood High School located in Snellville, Georgia. He is starting on varsity for the first time in his career and continues to make good strides and plays on the ball. He stands at 6'0 and is a long corner with good technique. He has great ball skills and is a physical corner who plays press at a high level.
“I feel like I’ve been making good progress in terms of adjusting to the speed of the game, and my ball recognition has definitely improved. I’ve gotten faster speed-wise wise and I’ve honestly gained more confidence since joining Brookwood. My coaches expect a lot from me and I expect even more from myself. I'm constantly working,” said Elzey.
Something that has caught my eye is cornerback coach Cory Peoples. Coach Peoples makes a great impression on recruits and continues to build chemistry with them. He also is responsible for an improved cornerback room for the Yellow Jackets. He has a wealth of knowledge with 17 years of coaching experience starting back at W.J. Keenan (SC) in 2007. He starred at South Carolina and played professionally for the Philadelphia Eagles, Amsterdam Admirals (NFL Europe), and Toronto Argonauts (CFL). I’ve talked to a number of defensive back recruits and they talk about Coach Peoples authenticity and how genuine he is as a person. Here is what Elzey had to say about Coach Peoples.
“This is also a new relationship that I’m hoping will continue to evolve over time. My impression of Coach Peoples thus far has been positive. Watching him interact with his players I can tell he is very passionate about the game. He’s also a great teacher of the game and I was mostly impressed with the level of knowledge he has related to the DB position,” said Elzey.
Elzey was on campus earlier this season to watch a Georgia Tech game and talked about the atmosphere and how it caught his eye.
“The game day visit was really exciting. It’s crazy because I’ve watched many GA Tech games on TV but being there just hit different. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric for sure,” said Elzey. “The coaching staff was welcoming and I had some great conversations with them including the GM and other recruits that were in attendance. What really stood out to me were the GA Tech players, specifically the DBs. They interacted with each other like brothers. It was obvious that they were very supportive of each other. I paid close attention to the DBs for obvious reasons and I was impressed by how extremely physical and explosive they were. I was definitely motivated by what I saw. Watching them made me want to work even harder.”
As far as his season goes, Elzey has 35 tackles and three pass deflections this year for Brookwood. He also is getting some play at wide receiver and is excited to showcase his talent.
“I definitely want to showcase my offensive abilities at wide receiver. I’m a versatile athlete. I also want to improve my technique, get stronger, win games, and continue to stand out as a lockdown defender. Ultimately, I want all my opponents to recognize and understand that if you enter this island, you are prepared to get strapped.
He is definitely brewing with confidence and talent. Elements you need to become an elite cornerback. Elzey has potential visits to Georgia Tech and West Virginia but it hasn’t been set in stone yet.
“Hopefully, another visit to GA Tech and potentially, West Virginia either this month or in November. But I'm open to all invites,” said Elzey.
It is still early in recruiting for Elzey, but the Yellow Jackets got an offer to him early which is important. Elzey has the potential to develop as a top corner in his class and he has all the tools to do so. He is a name to continue to watch in the 2027 class.