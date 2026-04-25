Georgia Tech WR Eric Rivers Signs as an Undrafted Free Agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speed kills. Eric Rivers is one of the fastest wide receivers in this NFL draft. The only player that compares or even comes close is Zacahariah Branch, who got drafted by the Atlanta Falcons. Rivers now we get a chance to showcase his speed at the next level after being signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to CBS Sports Matt Zenitz.

The #Buccaneers are signing former Georgia Tech wide receiver and return specialist Eric Rivers, a source tells me and @chris_hummer.



Had 46 catches last season. Before transferring to GT, posted 62 catches, 1,172 yards and 12 TDs at FIU in 2024. pic.twitter.com/9Ua3zCPHL8 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 25, 2026

Productive Receiver

Rivers had a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash and finished with an 81 athleticism score during the NFL Scouting Combine. That score put him in rare territory at this year’s NFL combine and had a number of scouts talking. He also posted a 37.00-inch vertical and a 10’7 broad jump.

It’s quite the story with Rivers being a former defensive back who converted to wide receiver and was a former walk-on.

“Yeah, definitely just seeing the whole story unfold before me every day is just surreal. I just keep thanking God every day for putting me in this position. I just keep working and keep grinding and just being a steward of the gift God gave me. It wasn't originally like coming out; being a walk-on, it wasn't easy at first. Like, I started off as DB. So that story, just seeing it unfold every day, and just keep pushing. It's crazy to me myself, I just thank God every day and just keep working,” said Rivers.

Rivers is known for his ability after the catch and creating separation on his routes. He is also a deep ball threat and has blazing speed to get past anyone. He had a number of big games for the Yellow Jackets and led them with 658 receiving yards in 2025. In two of the final four games, Rivers finished with 100 receiving yards. In his final game in a Georgia Tech uniform, he torched an impressive BYU team, who you can make the argument should have been in the College Football Playoff, for 102 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches.

The key for Rivers is that when he was a featured player and focal point of the offense, he could produce at a high level. In some games, he didn’t have the most targets, but in games where he did defenses rarely had an answer for him to slow him down. He posted a season-high 119 receiving yards against Boston College in a 36-34 win.

Rivers was successful this season, finishing with a 72.7 offensive grade and 72.8 receiving grade, per Pro Football Focus. When the ball was thrown his way, the quarterback finished with a 103.7 passer rating. He drop percentage was also low at 6.3% this past season. Rivers also put together an impressive fumble grade of 80.9, which equates to him barely fumbling the ball when it was in his hands. He had a career year during his second season with FIU, posting elite PFF grades, finishing with an 85.6 receiving grade and an 83.6 offensive grade.

Rivers is a great example of perseverance and never settling despite adversity and being overlooked, and still was able to make an impact. Now, he will get the chance to live out his dream on the professional level: quite the story and one he can use to motivate others.