Elite Prospects Who Will Be In Attendance For Georgia Tech vs Clemson
Georgia Tech currently has a top 40 class of 20 commits for the 2026 cycle, according to 247Sports. It is more than likely that Georgia Tech will look to bolster that class before signing day emerges in December. They have a big weekend on The Flats, and a lot of top-end prospects are expected to be on campus visiting. Let’s take a look at some of the prospects who will be in attendance for the home game against Clemson.
Notable Prospects
2026 Four-Star CB Dorian Barney- Barney has been a prospect on the Yellow Jackets' mind for quite some time. He’s not too far away from campus, playing for the Carrollton Trojans, who were a state runner-up in 2024. Barney is known for being a phenomenal boundary corner with impeccable ball skills. He is also a great form tackler in space. Tech has two blue-chip prospects committed at the cornerback spot in Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson, but landing another will only strengthen this class and make it another strong cycle for cornerbacks coach Kolbie Jones.
2026 Three-Star WR Nalin Scott- Scott is another big-time prospect who will be on campus. I don’t know the likelihood of Georgia Tech flipping him from Nebraska, especially with the Yellow Jackets having five wide receivers committed in this class. Scott, however, is a rare breed at receiver that has some of the best ball skills you will find. His ability to high point the football is what makes him such a potent prospect. It will be something to continue to monitor moving forward.
2026 Georgia Tech LB Commit CJ Gamble- Gamble committed to the Yellow Jackets back in the summer and has kept his pledge strong with Georgia Tech throughout the process. When you watch his tape, you can’t help but marvel at how hard he hits and how instinctual he is in filling gaps. He’s continued to improve his ability in coverage, becoming one of the best all-around linebackers in the state.
2026 Georgia Tech EDGE Commit Chris Carbin- Carbin was another really good get in the 2026 recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets. So far this season, through three games, he has 14 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks. Carbin has been a constant fixture in the backfield, making plays in the run game, an area he has continued to improve and work on. He was already known for his elite pass rush. Now, he is a more complete player, which bodes well at the next level.
2026 Three-Star Tristan Lyles- The Yellow Jackets only have one EDGE committed for the 2026 class in Chris Carbin from Hillgrove. Lyles recruitment is still open, and he plays for one of the best programs in Alabama at Central Phenix-City. This season, he already has 11 tackles for loss and three sacks. He is one of those rare guys who can take over a game and cause havoc. His elite first step matched with his power and strength, with an array of pass rush moves making him an unstoppable force. The biggest question now is if the Yellow Jackets will make a push for him to pair him alongside Chris Carbin as pieces of the future.
2027 QB Cooper Newman- This will be a name on campus and one the Yellow Jackets like a lot. Georgia Tech did not take a 2026 QB after taking Grady Adamson last year for the 2025 class. If that holds true, the Yellow Jackets will likely look to the next cycle in order to land a prospect. Newman plays for Sevier County in Tennessee and is coming off an incredible season, throwing for 3,488 yards and 45 touchdowns as a sophomore. That has led to more offers rolling in, and the Yellow Jackets have continued to build a relationship with him and pursue him at a high level.
2028 CB Kaiden Kent- This young kid has a very bright future and plays for one of the best programs in Georgia, the Cartersville Hurricanes. They are a storied program known for winning championships and being a perennial contender. Kent is already making a difference early in his career and has 19 tackles, six pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. He’s already looking like he is going to become one of the better corners in the Peach State before the season ends. Playing in a tough conference in 4A in the Peach State, will only make him better moving forward.
2028 Four-Star CB Xavier Bowman- Bowman already has nearly 20 offers as a sophomore and is one of the best cornerbacks you will find in the class. The four-star prospect is very technically sound and has really good ball skills. He knows how to stay in phase with the wide receiver and not give them an inch of room. He is also a really good tackler in open space and can be left one on one on an island without giving up big plays. He gets to go up against one of the best in the country every day in practice, in Tennessee WR commit Tyreek King. That is only continuing to make him better and fine-tune his craft.
2028 WR Havyn Searles- Georgia Tech got on the train early for Searles, who went off early in the season, setting a school record of 229 receiving yards against North Murray, putting the state on notice. That led to him picking up his first D1 offer from Georgia Tech. He’s caught their eye early and is continuing to put up big performances and showcase his talent and what he can do with the ball in his hands. Searles getting on campus so early for a gameday visit shows the Yellow Jackets like his talent and will likely be recruiting him hard.
Other recruits
2027
Newton ATH Brandon Nolley
Heard County ATH Ethan Tisdale
Collins Hill DL Ronald Moore
Westlake EDGE Elijah Cox
Rockdale County WR Braelan Lang
2028
Douglas County OL Terrence Brandon
Douglas County DB Zaydrean Jackson
Westlake OL PJ Mitchell
Peach County OL Hunter Hill
Buford WR Braylon Williams
Dutchtown CB Caleb Ivey
Holy Innocents DB Brayden Bailey
Westside Macon EDGE Christian Webb Scott
2029
Mount Pisgah CB Cameron Sutton
Walnut Grove CB Ethan Adams