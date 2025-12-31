Georgia Tech DB Christian Pritchett Has Entered The Transfer Portal

Georgia Tech has lost its second defensive back in the past two days, with Christian Pritchett set to enter the transfer portal. Here is his statement via X.

Pritchett, as a freshman, saw action in 11 games and primarily played on special teams. He recorded four tackles. As a sophomore, he finished with our tackles with two apiece against Gardner-Webb and Temple.

He was one of the better players in Louisiana and was a big part of the 2024 class for the Yellow Jackets. Things didn’t pan out, unfortunately, with Pritcett never getting significant playing time. However, he will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Coming out of high school, Pritchett was a three-star prospect, the No.42 player in Louisiana, the No.113 safety, and was rated as an 86 overall prospect.

Here is a little bit more on him per his Georgia Tech bio:

“Rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Played quarterback for much of his prep career before moving to primarily to safety as a senior … Helped St. Augustine advance to second round of 2022 Louisiana Division I Select state playoffs, where they lost a three-point game to eventual state finalist Brother Martin … Coached by Nick Foster … Also lettered in track and field (long jump, 400m and javelin) … Honor roll student and member of Future Business Leaders of America.”

Georgia Tech lost a couple of depth pieces over the past few days with Pritchett and DJ Moore hitting the portal. With the portal officially opening on January 2nd, expect the Yellow Jackets to be aggressive as they try to reshape their roster and look to take the next step in the Brent Key era.

On defense, secondary and defensive line will be some of the key areas that the Yellow Jackets will attack. They will need plenty of players that they can plug in and have an immediate impact. Similar to what we saw from former Georgia State defensive back Jy Gilmore, who came over this past portal cycle and had a significant impact for the Yellow Jackets. We saw the secondary play sound for most of the season and be one of the better parts of the defense, but Georgia Tech will need that, coupled with more turnovers, to be that high-caliber and elite defense. We saw glimpses throughout 2025 with performances against Clemson, Georgia, and Duke. However, we will need to see more of it in 2026.

