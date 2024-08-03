Five Star Josh Petty Talks Latest In Recruitment With Decision Coming on August 12th + Goals For 2024 Season
With about a week until he decides, I had to catch up with the standout Fellowship Christian offensive lineman about his recruitment and the upcoming season. One thing I know is Josh Petty's commitment decision will come down to the wire. It is hard to pick where the star OL will land as he raved about all of his finalists. His top five are Ohio State, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Florida State, and Stanford. Will have more on what he said about these programs later in the article. Let’s talk about the Yellow Jackets first.
“I’ve been dreaming about my commitment day since I was a little boy and started playing football. When you are at that age, all you want to do is play at that next level. I’ve always wanted to be in this position to make a decision rather than be chosen,” said Petty. “To be wanted by so many schools and be pursued like this has been a blessing. It’s going to come down to the last day, to be honest. It’s tough right now.”
A thing some people may not know is that Josh Petty's first-ever offer came from the Yellow Jackets. He was on campus last weekend and recapped his recent visit to the flats.
“It kind of started with our head coach leaving and going to Georgia Tech that opened that avenue there. I started relations with them. I got my first offer from Tech and then my recruitment kind of blew up,” said Petty.
“It was a great weekend. It was fun being up there with the guys. Our group hasn’t gotten together in a while so it was good to hang out with the coaches and get used to the staff and see the players,” said Petty.
One thing he likes about Georgia Tech is the consistency.
“I’ve liked the consistency. Georgia Tech has been consistent throughout my recruitment. Me and coach Wade’s relationship has been great. We keep in contact often. He is one of those coaches that will get on you,” said Petty. I like the academics. I think it goes back to my dad because he was the one drilling me on my academics and making sure my grades are always A’s and I am only allowed one B. He’s always been grilling me on those. I’ve always held that close to heart.”
With the season around the corner, Petty is most looking forward to when Fellowship Christian plays Savannah Christian this season. Savannah Christian has two of the best defensive linemen in the country regardless of classification LaDamion Guyton and Elijah Griffin.
“I am excited about the whole piece of it. I am excited to compete and go out there and show the Savannah boys what Fellowship Christian is made of. No disrespect to them. I think it is going to be a great game. I think it is going to be hard fought for sure. Fellowship Christian is going to get after it.
Here is what he said about his finalists:
Florida State
“The first thing that comes to mind is coach Alex Atkins. He’s been special throughout the recruitment process, always taking care of us and making sure we have everything. He is a grade-A coach,” said Petty. "It doesn't get much better than coach Atkins. That program is special with coach Norvell. He’s got a vision and I believe in it. I know he is speaking the truth. My sister is over there as well, so that is very helpful for me.”
Tennessee
“My dream team coming up. I cried at their losses and cried at their wins when I was little. A big team for me for sure. I grew up bleeding orange. My dad is a big Tennessee fan as well. That recruitment and that offer was unreal being in those facilities and feeling the history that has been in that place,” said Petty. “The relationship with the coaches is great. Coach Glen Elarbee has been real with me throughout this whole process. Coach Josh Heupel has that great offense that is fast-paced. Kicking back and getting guys on their toes and that is special to see in the offense.”
Stanford
“I am an academic guy, so I feel like Stanford is one of those schools you see and it just sticks out to you. That degree is second to none. It doesn't get any better than that. What they are building over there is real. It’s going to take a couple of years to build in my opinion, but it’s going to be special over there,” said Petty.
Ohio State
“OH-IO. A great program and a passionate fan base. The fans are real around there. They really care about their guys. That recruitment was in the latter half. Coach Justin Frye has great things going on up there, and he is a great offensive line coach putting guys into the league nonstop. The competition up there is unreal. They will get you ready for the league. I think that program has been great,” said Petty.
He has a message to fans of the school he will commit to next week
"Future fans, wherever I go I want you to know that you are going to get a committed young athlete who want the best of his team. He wants to win. He is hungry,” said Petty. “He is ready to get after it and compete and do whatever it takes to get the win or get the championship. He wants to compete and wants to get out there and play as soon as possible. I hope you guys support that.”
One thing I can say after meeting the young man is that he is asute and carries himself well. Petty is a competitor and loves to lead by example. Just talking to the young man and you will be impressed. Very respectful and humble young man. If Georgia Tech were to land Petty, he would be a great get for the program on and off the field. He could potentially come into year one and compete for a starting role. That is how good he is.
Full Interview: