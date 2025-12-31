Five Defensive Lineman Georgia Tech Could Target In The Transfer Portal

The transfer portal is just days away from opening and the Yellow Jackets team will look vasty different than the 2025 version. Let's take a look at a key position group Georgia Tech will look to add players from and that could be beneficial for the team.

1. UCF DL Horace Lockett

Oct 21, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Horace Lockett (55) reacts with Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Drew Kendall (66) and defensive back Sione Hala (7) after a game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

This one makes a lot of sense for the Yellow Jackets because they have hit the portal before and brought in a player from UCF. It would be the second consecutive year they did it. Horace Lockett played his high school football here in Georgia at Westlake. He also played for the Yellow Jackets in 2022 and 2023. He had a career year in 2023, finishing with 25 total tackles and 2.5 tackles. It would be a nice homecoming for Lockett, who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school. I am not sure how the relationship or his time ended with Georgia Tech, but it could be a conversation worth exploring, especially having a veteran with experience at defensive line. Keep an eye on Lockett to see if the Yellow Jackets pursue him.

2. Notre Dame DL Joshua Burnham

Notre Dame defensive lineman Joshua Burnham during the Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, April 12, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He would be a really good addition to the interior of the defensive line for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech has had some success when getting interior defensive linemen in the portal, when you look at Jordan Van Den Berg, Matthew Alexander, and Akelo Stone. All major contributors. Burnham would be the same caliber of a player. This past season for the Fighting Irish, he finished with 16 tackles, three sacks and a pass defensed. He had his best game on the road against Pittsburgh, where he finished with three tackles and two sacks. The Yellow Jackets need someone they can plug and play, especially on the interior of the defensive line. Burnham would be just that.

3. Southern Miss EDGE J’mond Tapp

This could be a little bit expensive for the Yellow Jackets with Tapp’s NIL valuation at 415K, but he would be worth the risk. The junior edge rusher just had a career year. He began with the Texas Longhorns before playing this last season with Southern Miss, and he dominated the competition. Tapp finished with 70 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two passes defensed. He finished with three sacks in his final four games of the season. Tapp has an elite bend and pass-rush moves when you watch his tape. He would be an instant impact guy for the Yellow Jackets and could help them wreak havoc on opponents and create a lot of disruption in the backfield. Tapp would be a home run for Georgia Tech. He is rated as a four-star prospect in the transfer portal.

4. Florida EDGE Jayden Woods

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Jayden Woods (15) celebrates following an interception against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

You know you are good when you see time on the field as a true freshman, and you dominate in the SEC. Woods made the SEC All-Freshman team and the PFF 2025 All-Freshman list. Woods finished his 2025 campaign with 27 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, and a pass defensed. His best game came against Tennessee, where he finished with eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble. He is a player Georgia Tech could use and would make a big impact on the defensive line. Woods is also young and has at least two more seasons in college football. With his kind of ability, he would solve a lot of things that ail Georgia Tech and has prevented them from taking that next step as a defense. He is another one who will be valued highly, but would be worth the investment.

5. Kansas State EDGE Chiddi Obiazor

Oct 4, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) runs with the ball against Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Chiddi Obiazor (8) and safety Gunner Maldonado (3) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

A veteran player with a lot of Big 12 experience. For his career, he has 47 tackles, six sacks, and four passes defensed. Obiazor had his best season in 2025, posting 28 tackles, two sacks, and a pass defensed. His best game was against No.12 Utah, where he finished with a season-high six tackles and a half sack. Obiazor would be a potential game wrecker the Yellow Jackets could benefit from on the edge. With his 6’6 and 275-pound frame and relentless pursuit, he could be a player who contains the edges, but also can chase down running backs. With his experience, Obiazor would be an instant plug-and-play and a player who will get reps day 1.



