Four-Star 2027 Running Back Quinterrius "Moonie" Gipson Commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech has landed its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting class.

Four-star running back Moonie Gipson, who plays high school football at Kell High School where former Georgia Tech star running back Jonathan Dwyer is a coach, committed to play for the Yellow Jackets today, giving Georgia Tech a nice building block to continue to put this class together.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Moonie Gipson has Committed to Georgia Tech, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 5’10 205 RB chose the Yellow Jackets over Virginia Tech and Auburn



“Staying home, go Yellow Jackets”⁰https://t.co/VcgLLzDQZE pic.twitter.com/DTCsoynk7w — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 1, 2026

Looking at the prospect

Gipson is one of the most dynamic running backs in the state of Georgia and in the country. The 5'8 205 LBS is ranked as the No. 290 player in the country, the No. 19 running back in the country, and the No. 31 player in the state of Georgia. He is ranked as the No. 4 running back in the state of Georgia and committed to Georgia Tech over Virginia Tech and Auburn. He held other offers from Alabama, Arkansas, BYU, Florida State, Miami, Louisville, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon, among others.

This is a big win for the program. Georgia Tech wants to be able to recruit the state of Georgia effecictively under Brent Key and in his tenure they have been able to do so, landing five star OT Josh Petty, four-star safety Tae Harris, and others. It is also a big win for first year running backs coach Jimmy Smith. Smith is known as an ace recruiter and Georgia Tech is looking to continue building out their running back room at a high level.

This season, Georgia Tech is expected to have one of the top running backs in the country and in the ACC. There is some established talent such as Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley and younger players such as JP Powell and Shane Marshall. Gipson will fit in with this room and the physicality that Georgia Tech wants to play with on that side of the ball.

Here is a brief scouting report on Gipson courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:

"High-volume, productive back with naturally low center of gravity and requisite mass.

- Displays excellent block-pressing feel. Knows how set up/read blocks to maximize yardage.

- More of a one cut-and-go back, but capable of missing the first man in the hole.

- Sometimes a one-speed runner who can enhance gear-shifting nuance.

- Lacks higher-volume pass-catching targets, but a capable receiver out of the backfield when required.

- Sets a high floor at the position with natural pad level, encouraging speed markers, and production to date.

- Projects to the P4 level as a quality piece to a RB room who can handle a considerable load if needed."