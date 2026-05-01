Two Answers, Two Lingering Questions About Georgia Tech's Depth Chart After Spring Football

Georgia Tech was one of the most interesting teams to follow this spring in the ACC.

The Yellow Jackets have a lot of production that they have to replace from last season and this spring was about finding guys that can do that. With spring wrapped up, which questions got answered on the depth chart and which questions still linger.

Answer No. 1: It looks like Georgia Tech has its quarterback

Alberto Mendoza had been the perceived leader in Georgia Tech's quarterback competition since he arrived after winning a national championship with Indiana and nothing he did this spring should sway that. He played well in the spring game, completing 12-16 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and seemed to have a good rapport with wide receiver Debron Gatling and tight end Kevin Roche Jr.

While he might not have officially named him the starting quarterback, head coach Brent Key said after the spring game that if the Yellow Jackets were to play a game right now, Mendoza would be the quarterback:

"If we started a game today, he would be our starting quarterback. Pretty simple."

Lingering Question: How does the receiver room shake out?

Aside from quarterback, no position is taking a hit in terms of production for Georgia Tech like the wide receiver position is.

The Yellow Jackets are losing Malik Rutherford, Eric Rivers, Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, and Bailey Stockton from last year's team and brought in Isaiah Fuhrman and Jaiven Plummer into the program from the portal.

This is a mix of young players and some older players that have not gotten a lot of snaps so far in their career and aside from Jordan Allen, there don't seem to be any certainities at the position and some guys are going to have to step up.

Answer No. 2: Georgia Tech's running back room should live up to the hype

Justice Haynes was the big addition for the program during the offseason and he was one of the best running backs in the country a year ago at Michigan before he went down with an injury. Malachi Hosley averaged over seven yards per carry this past season and was arguably the top running back on the team.

Haynes and Hosley looked the part in the spring game, but the depth looked good too. JP Powell had a 56-yard touchdown and Chad Alexander also played well. The top two guys are going to get the headlines and deservingly so, but this position might be deeper than most thought.

Lingering Question No.2: Will the offensive line come together?

Under Brent Key, offensive line should not be a problem for Georgia Tech and in his first three years as the head coach, it has not been. I am not here to say that this year's unit is going to be a problem, but there is still some uncertainity and inexperience that the Yellow Jackets are going to have to battle through.

Ethan Mackenny is still at left tackle, there is an ongoing battle at left guard, Alabama transfer Joseph Ionata is the favorite to be the starting center, the team moved Malachi Carney to right guard, and there is a battle for the starting right tackle spot. I think this team will get it figured out and everything will be fine, but there are still some questions that have to be answered.