Four-Star DL Anthony Lonon Sets Commitment Date; Will Choose Between Georgia Tech and Georgia
Georgia Tech is in a prime position to land a four-star prospect out of Clarke Central. On Friday, Lonon Jr announced on his social media that he would decide between Georgia Tech and Georgia with a commitment date for August 2nd. Can the Yellow Jackets beat our rival Georgia for a fast-rising four-star defensive tackle?
Lonon Jr had a big junior season for the Clark Central Gladiators. He finished with 51 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Lonon Jr had one of his best games against Winder Barrow, finishing with seven tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks (career-high).
According to 247Sports Composite, Lonon Jr is a four-star prospect, the No. 35 player in Georgia, the No. 35 DL, and the No. 289 nationally. He’s continued to rise in the ranks and get national attention after a stellar junior season.
Lonon Jr is a strong defensive lineman who has a standout out performance in track and field this season. He was a Georgia 5A sectional qualifier in the discus and a regional qualifier in the shot put. He finished with a 142-8 in the discus and a 43-2.5 in the shot put, displaying his power and strength.
Georgia Tech has four defensive line commits in Alex Willis, Amier Clarke, Chris Carbin, and Freddie Wilson. Lonon would be the highest-rated recruit on the defensive line if they were able to land him, fortifying the recruiting class. Lonon would be the third blue-chip recruit for the Yellow Jackets.
One of Georgia Tech's top commits got some big news this week as cornerback Traeviss Stevenson was bumped up to a four-star ranking.
Before receiving his upgrade, Stevenson was ranked as a three-star prospect. He now got bumped up to a four-star prospect, the No. 16 CB, the No. 17 player in Georgia, and the No. 129 player nationally. He reacts to his recent bump from Rivals.
“I’m overly grateful, but I’m not satisfied. I am coming for it all,” said Stevenson.
So what makes Stevenson different from the rest is where he comes from. It allows him to play with a chip on his shoulder and an insatiable hunger that you can see every Friday night. It drives him to be great and make a name for himself which he has done. I asked about his mindset and this is what he had to say.
“Coming from nothing, and I want to make a change forever,” said Stevenson
Georgia Tech CB commit continues to climb in the rankings. Just last month, he received a rankings boost from 247Sports and was dubbed a four-star prospect. He was upgraded to a 90 overall, the No. 23 safety, and the No. 27 player in Georgia. His ranking is higher on Rivals, who give him a slight boost with a 91 overall ranking. The only platform he is not a four-star on is ESPN. Here is a detailed scouting report and some things Stevenson accomplished as a junior.
“Stevenson plays both ways for Brooks County, who was the state runner-up in 2024 losing to eventual state champion Bowdon. On offense, he finished his season with 29 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown. On defense, he was even better and was the third-leading tackler for the Trojans, finishing with 74 tackles. Stevenson also finished with 10 pass deflections, four interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had multiple games this past season where he finished with double-digit tackles. One of his best games came against Irwin County where Stevenson finished with 10 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His big breakout game came in the season opener against Cook, where he finished with two interceptions, showcasing his ballhawk ability. Stevenson is rated as a three-star prospect per Rivals.”