Four Star 2027 EDGE Adriel Rojas Names Georgia Tech In His Final Seven Schools

Georgia Tech is in contention for a top defensive edge player in the country. The Yellow Jackets are standing out to a top in-state recruit who is right down the road in Forsyth County. Adriel Rojas announced his final seven schools for his recruitment. His final seven schools include Alabama, Duke, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, and Georgia Tech. Before narrowing down his list, he had more than 30 offers.

Rojas was unranked and largely unknown before his sophomore year, before blowing up with a flood of offers.

According to 247Sports Composite, Rojas is a four-star prospect, the No.22 EDGE, the No.25 player in Georgia, and the No.209 player nationally. He has a 92.35 overall rating. Rojas stands at 6’5 and a half and is already 225 pounds without growing into his grown man body yet.

During his sophomore season, Rojas finished with 67 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries, six tackles for loss, four blocked field goals, three fumble recoveries, two sacks, and a pass defensed. Rojas has three games with 10 or more tackles and recorded a tackle for loss in each of his first four games, per MaxPreps. He was named to Region 6-6A first-team honors this season after a strong showing.

He has continued to get better, and the area where he has taken the next step in his game is the ability to defend the run and make plays on the perimeter in one-on-one settings. He is not just a pass rush guy, but rather one who can stop the run and have contain on the edge against ball carriers. He has always been known for his power and quick first step, but now he is continuing to add to his bag and improve his craft. The Yellow Jackets took notice last summer.

The Yellow Jackets offered Rojas last May and were able to get him on campus in the fall for a game. The next step is to see how hard Georgia Tech and defensive end coach Kyle Pope pursue Rojas.

When you look at Georgia Tech, they have had success recruiting the edge and defensive line positions in the state. You can go back to the 2025 class when they brought in Christian Garrett and Andre Fuller Jr., who both saw the field as true freshmen. The Yellow Jackets have a knack for letting you see the field and play early, especially if you are talented. This is definitely something to consider at the next level for Rojas. Also, the Yellow Jackets have needed to answer the pass-rushing position on the defensive line for quite some time and a guy to step up and be a difference maker. Rojas could unlock that on the Flats.

It won’t be easy with in-state competition against Georgia and nationwide competition to land Rojas, but they do sit in a good place. Now they will have to pursue him harder and prove why the Yellow Jackets would be a good fit.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Does Georgia Tech Have The Toughest Schedule In The ACC?

•Way Too Early ACC Power Rankings For 2026

•Winners and Losers From Georgia Tech's Transfer Portal Efforts

•Georgia Tech Post Transfer Portal Position Review: Running Backs