Four-Star Georgia Tech DB Signee Dalen Penson Is Standing Out At Navy All-American Bowl Practices
Georgia Tech finished the 2025 recruiting cycle with one of the best classes in program history and one of the standout players in the class is four-star defensive back Dalen Penson. Penson is one of the most athletic cornerbacks in the country and looks like a potential future star for Georgia Tech and he is showing out at the Navy All-American Bowl practices this week. The Navy All-American Bowl is one of the premier recruiting events that has a lot of the nation's best young recruits competing.
Penson was listed as one of the top performers in practice so far and 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins had this to say about how Penson has looked:
"Penson might be the smallest defensive back on the East's roster, but he plays much larger than the numbers suggest. He proved to be sticky in coverage from an outside posting during 1-on-1s and got his hands on multiple passes. Penson is the reigning Georgia 3A state champ in both the 110-meter hurdles and triple jump. That track and field profile constantly shows up in pads as he can close gaps and levitate when needed."
This is not the first time that Penson has been getting recognized as one of the most athletic DBs in the country.
Penson is one of the best corners in the nation and earlier in the recruiting cycle, he was named one of the best athletes by On3 Sports Charles Power:
"Dalen Penson may be the smallest prospect featured here, but is also one of the most explosive. The Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek product is a national-level hurdler and a state champion in multiple track and field events. He’s also registered as a top athlete in the combine setting."
- 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
- 49-5.5 foot triple jump -state champion (2024)
- 14.05 second 110 meter hurdles – state champion (2024), 16th place at New Balance Nationals
- 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 4.2 second shuttle, 10+ foot broad jump at college camps
Penson has been a Georgia Tech commit since early June. According to 247Sports, Penson is the No. 77 player in the country, the No. 2 athlete in the country and the No. 11 player in the state of Georgia.
Some stats and notes on Penson courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"Also competes in track and field events. Georgia AAA state champion in the triple jump as a sophomore. Also took silver in the 110-meter hurdles and qualified for the New Balance Nationals where he placed fifth in the event. Top marks include 11.13 in the 100, 14.21 in the 110h, 41.93 in the 300h, 20-6 in the LJ and 45-10 in the TJ.
2023: Georgia Region 5-AAA Athlete of the Year. Georgia Region 5-AAA second-team QB. Two-way player for Sandy Creek, getting snaps at QB and DB. Passed for 1,052 yards and 8 TD while also running for 814 yards and 8 TD while averaging 7.9 YPC.
2022: Caught 22 passes for 432 yards and 4 TD."