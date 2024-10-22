Georgia Tech Commit Rasean Dinkins Receives Multiple Predictions From Recruiting Experts to Flip to Georgia
Rasean Dinkins has been committed to Georgia Tech since June, but their arch-rival seems to be well positioned to flip him into their class. Yesterday, the four-star safety received two predictions to flip to the Georgia Bulldogs from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons.
According to 247Sports, Dinkins is a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 219 prospect in the country, the No. 20 safety in the country, and the No. 32 player in the state of Georgia. He is the third-highest rated player in the Yellow Jackets 2025 class, behind five star offensive lineman Josh Petty and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson. Dinkins was offered by Georgia in September.
This would be a loss for the Yellow Jackets. Dinkins is a talented safety and losing a longtime commit to your rival always stings. Now, this has not officially happened yet and there is still time for Brent Key and his staff to keep Dinkins in the class, but it appears that Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs have the momentum right now.
Here is a scouting report on Dinkins courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:
"A well-rounded safety prospect that has shown early on in his prep career that he can defend the pass and the run. Doesn’t have a ton of verified markers, but measured just over 5-10, 175 pounds summer before 11th grade year. Got snaps at multiple spots in the secondary as a sophomore and made plays, picking off eight passes for a team that played for a Georgia AAAAA title. Didn’t have the same ball production early on in junior campaign, but made much more of an impact around the line of scrimmage, making stops in and around the box. Appears to be rather fluid in the lower half, which allows him to turn and run with pass catchers of all different sizes down the field. Projects as more of a low safety that can do a variety of different things depending on what a defensive coordinator needs. Must keep progressing, but has some of the skills required to make a difference at the Power Five level. Should be able to carve out a role on special teams given his physical temperament."