Georgia Tech Extends Offer To 2027 ATH Carter Davis

Georgia Tech has been active throughout the January window, recruiting the 2027 class and visiting players and programs from all over. Georgia Tech has sent offers and is beginning to focus on the new recruiting class as the focus shifts to 2026. The Yellow Jackets offered one of the better athletes in the state of Alabama.

Davis is a three-star prospect, the No. 21 player in Alabama, the No. 75 WR, and the No.588 player nationally per 247Sports Composite. He plays for Gulf Shores in Alabama.

Davis talked about the latest offer from the Yellow Jackets.

“I’m very blessed to receive an offer from Georgia Tech. I like where the program is headed and what they’re building,” said Davis.

Spring ball is right around the corner for Georgia Tech, which will embark on a new regime in 2026 with a new look team. Davis plans to visit when he has time and is eyeing a potential date.

“They like how I fit into their system and see me developing there. Yes, sir, I plan to visit when I can. Hopefully a spring game,” said Davis.

In terms of what Davis did on the field, he was dominant this past season as an upperclassman. He finished with 45 catches for 715 yards and nine touchdowns. He led Gulf Shores in catches, yards, and touchdowns in 2025. In the season opener against Choctawhatchee, Davis finished with 104 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His best game came against Theodore, where he finished with a career-high 11 catches, 133 yards and a touchdown.

Georgia Tech is no stranger to recruiting the state of Alabama and brought in Kentrell Davis from Parker (AL) in the 2026 cycle to come be a part of the team. Davis is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands and with his 6’1 frame has the ability to torch defenders after the catch. He is an efficient route runner and is able to create space and separate from defenders. The Yellow Jackets will likely have to beat out several SEC contenders to land Davis in the 2027 class. Georgia Tech doesn’t have any commitments yet for the class, after two early wide receiver commits changed their pledge after former wide receivers coach Tren McKnight left for the Florida Gators. The key thing to watch is if the Yellow Jackets can get Davis on campus for a spring practice and potentially the game in April.



