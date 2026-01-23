Georgia Tech Extends Offer To Fast Rising 2027 TE CJ Jordan II

Recruiting for the 2027 class is officially underway, and the Yellow Jackets coaching staff have been making stops all over the state to see prospects. The Yellow Jackets sent an offer to a fast-rising tight end in CJ Jordan II. Jordan II is continuing to see the offers roll in with major offers from Maryland, NC State, Pittsburgh, and Florida Atlantic.

He reacted to the offer from the Yellow Jackets.

“All glory to God, of course, for even allowing me to be in this situation. The Georgia Tech offer means a lot to me because I am from the area, and it’s pretty cool to have the opportunity to stay close to home near family,” said Jordan II.

When it came down to the offer, Jordan was offered by quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke.

“I got offered as a tight end. I got offered by Coach Weinke, but I have been growing a relationship with Coach Brock, which has been amazing,” said Jordan II.

Jordan II finished his junior season with five catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. However, when you look at his stature and physical traits, you can’t help but be excited. Jordan stands at 6’6 and 230 pounds. He is the ideal fit as a pass blocker, run blocker, and pass-catching tight end. Tight end is an integral part of the success for the Yellow Jackets and what they do as an offense. Jordan II would be an ideal fit for what they want to do.

Spring ball is right around the corner for the Yellow Jackets, who look to build off a 9-4 season and their best season in the Brent Key era. Jordan plans to get to campus for a visit and likes what he is seeing from the program.

“I plan to get onto campus for a spring practice. I definitely could see myself playing for the Yellow Jackets,” said Jordan II.

The Ramblin Wreck had a stellar finish to its 2026 cycle, flipping several prospects like four-star QB Cole Bergeron, Kealon Jones, and Chris Hewitt Jr. It was off to a good start, landing in-state prospects like Keyon Standifer and Jordan Christie early in the 2027 cycle. They will have to continue to foster those relationships and build them as the offseason commences. They are in a good spot with a number of prospects to continue to build. A plethora of offers have been sitting out the past week and a half, and Georgia Tech is building a rapport with the prospect. The question will be how big a push the Yellow Jackets will make for the Jordan II.



