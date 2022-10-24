Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Defensive Linemen Markus Strong

One thing that interim head coach Brent Key has kept on doing is recruiting and Georgia Tech has been sending out a lot of offers in recent weeks. Key is still trying to bring talent to the program despite the uncertainty surrounding the coaching search and the future of the football program.

The most recent player to receive an offer from this staff was Union County (FL) defensive lineman Markus Strong.

Strong has an intriguing skill set at 6-5 280 LBS and is a possible impact player down the line with the right coaching and development.

Strong's other offers include UCF, Maryland, Liberty, Memphis, USF, UAB, and Western Kentucky, amongst others.

Georgia Tech's recruiting class got a slight bump on Friday when North Cobb Christian offensive lineman Gabe Fortson committed. The Yellow Jackets class now sits ranked 54th overall in the nation.

Tech has three defensive linemen currently committed for the 2023 class. Strong would be the fourth.

It will be interesting to watch any recruiting developments while the coaching search is going on. Fortson jumped on board Friday despite everything and there could be others.

