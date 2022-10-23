ACC Football: Scoreboard and Results From Week Eight

Only four ACC games were on the slate for week eight and the highlight was the noon matchup between Clemson and Syracuse. The winner would be the front-runner to win the Atlantic division and get to the ACC Championship.

Syracuse got out to a commanding lead and looked like they were going to pull off the upset. However, Clemson made the surprising switch at quarterback and inserted true freshmen Cade Klubnik in place of D.J. Uiagalelei. The Tigers were terrific running the football and avoided losing its first home game since 2016.

Clemson got the win and is now 8-0 heading into its bye week. They are the only playoff contender in the ACC at this point and will be heavy favorites in their last four games.

So what about everyone else?

Here are the scores and results from Saturday's action in the ACC.

Clemson 27 (8-0), Syracuse 21 (6-1)

Clemson pulled off the comeback against Syracuse to come closer to clinching the Atlantic Division Anderson Independent Mail-USA TODAY NETWORK

This was a great game and for just a minute, we were all going to have to wrestle with the possibility of Syracuse making the ACC Championship. Clemson running back Will Shipley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns and the Tigers avoided the upset at home and kept their home winning streak alive.

Clemson's defense played well in this game and really took over in the second half. Syracuse made some interesting playcalling decisions by not giving star running back Sean Tucker the ball more and it might have cost them.

With only two ACC games remaining this season (Louisville and Miami), Clemson basically has the Atlantic division locked up. It will be interesting too see how the quarterback situation plays out for the Tigers even though Dabo Swinney reiterated that Uiagalelei is still the starting quarterback after the game.

Clemson is off next week. Syracuse will host Notre Dame.

Duke 45 (5-3), Miami 21 (3-4)

Duke's Riley Leonard had a great day rushing the football vs Miami Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Duke pulled the surprise of the day in the ACC by going down to South Beach and putting a beat down on Miami. The Hurricanes had eight turnovers (yes you read that correctly) and starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke exited the game with an injury.

This has been a nightmare of a first season for Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal and there is a distinct possibility that Miami misses a bowl game.

Duke is one win away from bowl eligibility, which is quite the turnaround for the program with Mike Elko in his first season.

Miami travels to Virginia next week. Duke will be on its bye week.

Wake Forest 43 (6-1), Boston College 15 (2-5)

Wake Forest kept winning on Saturday by beating Boston College Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest returned from its bye week to face Boston College at home and the Demon Deacons responded by blowing out the Eagles and clinching bowl eligibility.

Quarterback Sam Hartman accounted for six total touchdowns and the Wake Forest offense got whatever they wanted to against Boston College. Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers had another spectacular game with 10 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown.

If Wake Forest can keep winning, they have a real shot at a New Year's Six Bowl Game.

Wake Forest faces Louisville next week while Boston College has a non-conference game vs UConn.

Louisville 24 (4-3), Pittsburgh 10 (4-3)

Louisville got a nice win at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville outlasted Pitt on Saturday night and the hot-seat talk around Scott Satterfield will subside for another week.

Despite another strong game from running back Israel Abanikanda, Pitt could not manage to put more than 10 points on the board. Kedon Slovis had another average game at quarterback and the Panthers turned the ball over four times. This loss is a huge blow to the Panther's ACC Coastal hopes.

Louisville did not exactly play well in this game, but they found a way to win the game. It is still going to be a bit of a challenge to make a bowl game, but Louisville helped themselves tonight.

The Cardinals will face Wake Forest next week while Pitt will travel to North Carolina.

