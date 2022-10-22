Georgia Tech Football: Grades for Each Defensive Unit vs Virginia
For as many times as they were put into tough positions by the offense, the Georgia Tech defense played well enough to win.
They created four turnovers and even had a pick-six, which was the only touchdown of the game for the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech got seven tackles for loss in the game as well and they played well all around.
So how did each unit grade out Thursday?
Defensive Line: B
The biggest knock I have on the defensive line from Thursday's game was the fact that they had zero sacks. Virginia was one of the worst teams in the country in sacks allowed and the Yellow Jackets could not find a way to get to Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
Armstrong also had 91 yards rushing and the defensive line is partly responsible for him having room to run, whether it was on scrambles or designed runs, Armstrong hurt the Yellow Jackets with his legs far too often.
Keion White led the way for Tech in terms of tackles, totaling seven, including two for loss. Kyle Kennard had four tackles, Zeek Biggers had three, and Sylvain Yondjouen and D'Quan Douse both had two.
It was a solid performance but could have been much better.
Linebackers: B+
The linebackers had a good performance on Thursday but were not perfect.
Charlie Thomas led the defense with nine tackles and also had two for loss. Ace Eley had six tackles and one quarterback hit. Trenilyas Tatum forced the fumble early in the first quarter.
Like the defensive line, the linebackers also have to be held accountable for letting Armstrong total nearly 100 yards rushing. The run defense overall was solid, holding the Cavaliers to only 4.1 yards per carry.
Defensive Backs: B+
LaMiles Brooks almost got this group an A just on his performance alone. Brooks finished with nine tackles, two pass breakups, and a pick-six.
The secondary allowed Armstrong to throw for 255 yards and gave up 12.3 yards per completion. The tackling from some members of the secondary on the 44-yard touchdown from Dontayvion Wicks was also a lowlight from this unit in the game.
Freshman Clayton Powell-Lee had four tackles and a pass breakup. Myles Sims, K.J. Wallace, and Kaleb Edwards each had three tackles. Zamari Walton had one pass breakup.
This was a great individual performance from Brooks, but Virginia was able to throw the ball at different times against this secondary.
