Georgia Tech Football Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Chance Fitzgerald

Georgia Tech has been busy on the recruiting trail with new offers while it is their bye week and one of the new offers went out to a wide receiver from the state of Tennessee that has been getting more offers in recent days.

Chance Fitzgerald is a three-star player from Nolensville, Tennessee and on Thursday, he added an offer from Georgia Tech and interim head coach Brent Key.

Fitzgerald is a talented 6'3 185 LBS playmaker that would be a welcome addition to the Georgia Tech 2023 recruiting class. The Yellow Jackets have one wide receiver committed in the class (Zion Taylor from Norcross High School) and would love to add another one.

Fitzgerald has been getting plenty of attention from other power five programs as of late. West Virginia, Houston, Michigan State, Louisville, and Virginia Tech have all offered Fitzgerald in the last couple of days and all of those teams will be tough to beat.

Despite only being the interim, Key is hard at work adding new offers to talented prospects in the hope of adding to Georgia Tech's recruiting class.

The Yellow Jackets are back in action next Thursday at home vs Virginia.

