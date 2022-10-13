Georgia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Mid-Season Report Card

Georgia Tech has had a struggling passing game for most of the 2022 season, but there could be some hope that it is going to improve over the last half of the season.

In the game against Duke on Saturday, Georgia Tech had to play some of their young receivers and the early returns were positive. Leo Blackburn showed why he is so highly thought of on the team with a long touchdown catch and Ryan King flashed his potential as well. Over the second half of the season, the involvement of those guys is going to be something to watch.

But how has the first half of the season gone for the rest of the wide receiver group?

Wide Receiver Mid-Season Grade: D+

E.J. Jenkins has been a regular starter for Georgia Tech this season Georgia Tech athletics

Quarterback Jeff Sims' favorite target this season has been Nate McCollum. McCollum has twice as many receptions as the next leading receiver for the Yellow Jackets. For the year, he has 29 catches for 283 yards and one touchdown. McCollum has been consistent this season and while he is not spectacular (only the 19th leading receiver in the ACC), he gets the job done.

South Carolina transfer E.J. Jenkins has been a starter in every game this season for the Yellow Jackets and he has 11 catches for 160 yards and two touchdowns. Jenkins has not been the mismatch some had hoped for with his 6'7 height, but he has been a solid player.

Malachi Carter has been the best deep threat for the Yellow Jackets Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has struggled with the deep ball and explosive passing plays this year, but the one guy that has provided that at times has been Malachi Carter. Carter has nine catches for 158 yards and he is averaging over seventeen yards per catch. His 59-yard touchdown catch in the game against UCF has been the longest pass play of the season.

The other receiver to note here is the speedy Malik Rutherford. Rutherford has nine catches for 92 yards, with the most notable catch being a 38-yarder against Ole Miss.

This has not been a great position for the Yellow Jackets and if it were not for the poor showing from the offensive line this season, I would say it is the worst position group on the team. The receivers have struggled to get separation at times and can be unreliable.

Could Leo Blackburn have a big second half of the season? Georgia Tech Athletics

What I am looking for in the second half of the season from this position group is seeing how the young guys perform. Blackburn, King, and James Blackstrain (who made his first career start this past Saturday) are going to be the future of the position for the Yellow Jackets. McCollum is going to be the top receiver for Sims for the rest of the season, but it would be a good sign of things to come if all three of those guys could build on their performances from a week ago.

