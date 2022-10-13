Georgia Tech Men's Basketball: Josh Pastner Discusses NIL at ACC Media Days

The 2022-2023 Georgia Tech Men's Basketball season is less than a month away and head coach Josh Pastner and players Kyle Sturdivant and Rodney Howard were in attendance in Charlotte to talk to the media ahead of their season and they faced some interesting questions about the upcoming season, but also some topics outside of the Yellow Jackets.

Josh Pastner had a lot to say at the 2022 ACC Media Days © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

One topic that came up was NIL. All three of Pastner, Howard and Sturdivant were asked if NIL changed the mindset of college athletes and going pro and here is what Pastner had to say in response:

"I think the NIL is a great opportunity for student-athletes, it gives them an opportunity to continue to get other opportunities so I think it is a really positive thing. I think the initial thing with the NIL you know was for name, image, and likeness, which you have a chance to benefit out of that. I think some of the NIL has taken a path of its own, where maybe they did not expect it to go down this road and things like that so eventually they will have guardrails come in and tell you what you can and cannot do so it is good for the student-athlete."

"What is interesting, they'll be, and of course it's legal and it is all allowed per rules, but there could be teams we play throughout the course of the season, we'll be playing a team that literally could be playing pros, and when I say pros, I mean financial pros and that will be an interesting dynamic where this is the first year which really, it was alive last year, but this is the first year which it is really hot and heavy so it is almost like some of those NBA teams, where it is a big market and small market teams based on the salary thing but its allowable so it is kind of the way it is, but I think it is a, it's a good opportunity for the student-athletes to do that and anything to give them opportunities to better themselves, I am all for."

Pastner seemed to speak highly of the opportunities and it will be interesting to see the opportunities that could arise in the future at Georgia Tech.

