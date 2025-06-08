Georgia Tech Lands Commitments From The Heard Twins After Successful Official Visit To The Flats
Georgia Tech lands its first offensive line commits for the 2026 cycle. The Yellow Jackets have another productive official visit weekend and landed two offensive line prospects and twins in Courtlin and Courtney Heard from East Coweta (Sharpsburg, Georgia).
Courtlin is a 6’7 and 330-pound offensive tackle. According to 247Sports Composite, he is a three-star prospect, the No. 47 offensive tackle, and the No. 65 player in Georgia. He is a massive tackle who is adept at setting the edge and protecting the quarterback, stifling defenders with ease.
Courtney Heard is 6’6 and 290 pounds. According to 247Sports, he is a three-star prospect, the No. 52 offensive tackle, and the No. 74 player in Georgia. Heard announced via his X page that his final four included Florida State, Florida, Georgia Tech, and Georgia. He had an official visit set to Florida State before committing to the Yellow Jackets.
A thing you notice instantly is that both brothers are massive on the inside and give the Yellow Jackets an anchor on the offensive line in the future. Offensive line coach Geep Wade has been recruiting a number of standout offensive line prospects in this class and was able to keep both prospects close to home.
The Yellow Jackets now have nine commits for the 2026 class, and all are ranked at least a three-star or higher. The Heard twins, Rome’s dynamic duo Darnell Collins and Jeremy Winston, Xavier Rucker, CJ Gamble, Ladarrious Crumity, Jaedyn Terry, and Traeviss Stevenson. A thing that catches your eye instantly is how elite the Yellow Jackets are recruiting in the state of Georgia. 8 of their 9 commits are from the Peach State, marking how much the Brent Key era has changed the Yellow Jackets for the better, especially with how much they struggled landing in-state recruits prior to his arrival.