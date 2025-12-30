SI

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Iain MacMillan

Georgia and Ole Miss will face each other in a rematch in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal.
Georgia and Ole Miss will face each other in a rematch in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Georgia Bulldogs squeaked past Ole Miss by a final score of 43-35 in the regular season, and now the two SEC teams will face each other in a rematch in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.

Ole Miss is without its head coach after Lane Kiffin left the team to accept the job at LSU, but that didn't slow down the Rebels in the first round of the playoff, crushing Tulane by a final score of 41-10. They have a much more difficult game ahead of them on Thursday, and as a result, the sportsbooks have them set as significant underdogs.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

  • Ole Miss +6.5 (-104)
  • Georgia -6.5 (-118)

Moneyline

  • Ole Miss +198
  • Georgia -245

Total

  • OVER 55.5 (-112)
  • UNDER 55.5 (-108)

Ole Miss vs. Georgia How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, January 1
  • Game Time: 8:00 pm ET
  • Venue: Caesars Superdome
  • How to Watch (TV): ESPN
  • Ole Miss Record: 12-1
  • Georgia Record: 12-1

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends

  • Georgia is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games vs. Ole Miss
  • The UNDER is 4-1 in Ole Miss's last five games
  • Georgia is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
  • The UNDER is 5-1 in Georgia's last six games

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

  • Kewan Lacy, RB - Ole Miss Rebels

The Rebels' offense goes through their running back, Kewan Lacy. He has racked up 1,366 yards on the ground, averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and finding the end zone 21 times. If Ole Miss wants any chance of pulling off the upset, Lacy is going to have to have a big game.

Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

Ole Miss has a path to keeping this game close and potentially pulling off the upset. Georgia ranks 51st in the country in opponent rush success rate, which means the Rebels have a chance to get the ball moving on the ground.

Georgia may also not be as good as you may think. The Bulldogs rank just 25th in the country in adjusted net EPA per play and 27th in net success rank. Ole Miss ranks 17th in adjusted net EPA, and they were able to go punch-for-punch with the Bulldogs in the regular season.

Even without Lane Kiffin, I'm going to bet on Ole Miss to make this a game.

Pick: Ole Miss +6.5 (-104) via FanDuel

