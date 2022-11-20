Georgia Tech Lands 2023 Offensive Tackle PJ Wilkins

While Georgia Tech was in the midst of pulling off a big upset against North Carolina, the Yellow Jackets got a win off the field by landing 2023 offensive tackle PJ Wilkins out of St.Frances Academy (MD).

Wilkins is an enormous prospect at 6'7 335 LBS and with development and coaching, could be a starter down the line. He has the size that most want in a tackle and moves well for his size.

Wilkins also had other offers from Charlotte, Boston College, and South Florida.

Adding Wilkins gives Georgia Tech its 16th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class and gives the Yellow Jackets their sixth offensive lineman in the class.

Georgia Tech's class now includes six offensive linemen with the addition of PJ Wilkins Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech's class currently ranks 56th in the country and 12th in the ACC according to 247 Sports. Interim head coach Brent Key has done a nice job of adding some prospects such as Gabe Fortson (IOL, North Cobb Christian, GA), Jarvis Lee (CB, IMG Academy, FL), Bryce Dopson (WR, Brookwood, GA), and now Wilkins.

That is impressive for an interim coach considering the recruits don't know if Key will be the head coach after the Georgia game next week.

Georgia Tech's next game against Georgia will kick off at noon next Saturday in Athens.

