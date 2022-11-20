Social Media Reacts to Georgia Tech's Stunning Upset Over North Carolina

In what turned out to be the upset of the day around the country, Georgia Tech went on the road as three-touchdown underdogs and with their third and fourth-string quarterbacks, beat the 13th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels.

North Carolina came into this game with a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback Drake Maye and the top-scoring offense in the ACC. The Georgia Tech defense, led by Keion White (Three sacks), controlled this offense after they got out to a 17-0 lead.

Georgia Tech pulled a massive upset over North Carolina tonight Georgia Tech Athletics

The offensive performance with Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh deserves a ton of credit. It was not an out-of-this-world performance, but winning a game with your third and fourth-string quarterbacks is an accomplishment in itself.

The much-maligned offensive line did enough in this game to lead the rushing and it was just a great win for Brent Key and this staff.

Whenever you have an upset of this caliber, you know the social media reaction is going to be crazy around the college football world, and here are some of the reactions from Georgia Tech pulling the win off tonight.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech upsets No. 13 North Carolina

Georgia Tech unveils uniform combination against North Carolina

What is the biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's offense vs North Carolina?

Where is Georgia Tech WBB in the latest ESPN Bracketology?

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's win over Northern Illinois

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 12

Everything from Josh Pastner after win over Northern Illinois

Georgia Tech uses defense to carry them to a 68-50 win over Northern Illinois

Georgia Tech Football: Official preview and prediction vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech defeats Auburn 57-51 to move to 3-0