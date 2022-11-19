Georgia Tech Unveils Uniform Combination vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech is on the road today in Chapel Hill to face the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels and their Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback, Drake Maye.

We are getting closer to kickoff and Georgia Tech just revealed what they will be wearing as they take on the Tar Heels today.

It will be the white helmets, white jerseys, and navy pants for Georgia Tech today.

As you can notice, the Yellow Jackets will also be wearing a University of Virginia decal on the back of their helmet in the wake of the tragic events that unfolded this week in Charlottesville.

Georgia Tech is going to be facing a huge challenge this week in trying to slow down this North Carolina offense. Maye leads an offense that is leading the ACC in points per game and Georgia Tech's defense will be facing its biggest challenge of the season.

As good as North Carolina's offense is, their defense is the exact opposite. For the Yellow Jackets to have any chance today, they are going to need to be able to exploit this defense and be able to run the ball and keep Maye and the offense off the field.

The kickoff between Georgia Tech and North Carolina will be at 5:30 on ESPN2.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest on Georgia Tech athletics!



Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

What is the biggest X-Factor for Georgia Tech's offense vs North Carolina?

Where is Georgia Tech WBB in the latest ESPN Bracketology?

Three biggest takeaways from Georgia Tech's win over Northern Illinois

ACC Football: Official Game Predictions for Week 12

Everything from Josh Pastner after win over Northern Illinois

Georgia Tech uses defense to carry them to a 68-50 win over Northern Illinois

Georgia Tech Football: Official preview and prediction vs North Carolina

Georgia Tech defeats Auburn 57-51 to move to 3-0

Everything from Josh Pastner before the Northern Illinois matchup

How to watch, listen to, and live stream Georgia Tech vs Northern Illinois