Georgia Tech Makes The Final Cut For Three Star DL Freddie Wilson
As the official visit season comes to a close, and the dead period begins on June 23rd, the Yellow Jackets are in a good spot in recruiting and to land more prospects. Georgia Tech received some more good news on Sunday afternoon from defensive lineman Freddie Wilson. Wilson announced his three finalists, which included Minnesota, Miami, and Georgia Tech.
Georgia Tech landed Derry Norris last year from Spruce Creek in the 2025 class and is in a good position to do the same with Wilson. He finished his 2024 campaign with 65 tackles, (seven tackles for loss) and five sacks. He had one of his best games against Gulf Coast where he finished with nine tackles and two tackles for loss. Wilson also had a monster game against Eustis where he finished with three sacks.
According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is a three-star prospect, the No. 60 DL, the No. 72 player in Florida, and the No. 515 player nationally. At 6’4 and 265 pounds he is a force in the interior of the defensive line being able to engulf running lanes and stuff running back with ease. Wilson has a good get-off and uses his hands and strengths to get past offensive linemen and make a living in the backfield. He’s been working this offseason and improving his strength. He benched 315 pounds on six reps back in late March. You can see the difference in his frame and how agile he looks running through reps.
A thing to note for Wilson was his recent post on his X page where he gave thanks to Georgia Tech after his official visit. Wilson visited on June 13th and made the post eight days later.
So far for the 2026 class, Georgia Tech doesn’t have any interior defensive linemen committed. The only commit for the class is Alex Willis from Orlando, Florida. With the official visit season officially coming to a close, expect the Yellow Jackets to land some more commitments over the coming weeks as recruits begin to lock in on their college pledges and where they will choose for the next 3-4 years of their career.