Georgia Tech OL Target Ben Mubenga Recaps His Official Visit Weekend To Georgia Tech
Three-star offensive tackle prospect Ben Mubenga visited Georgia Tech this weekend and the Yellow Jackets set the tone for Mubenga.
“It was a great visit. They set the tone and standard for the rest of my official visits. Them putting a major emphasis on the offensive line and them believing that winning in the trenches wins games,” said Mubenga.
“The physicality and passion the coaches have in everything they do. I like the plan they have for me on and off the field. My relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade is very strong. We talk every day.”
As usual with Georgia Tech targets and academics remain top of mind and something that recruits hang their hat on. It is no different for Mubenga who plans to pursue a major in physical therapy.
“Academics is very important because football is eventually going to end, and I have to have an education, especially from a place like Georgia Tech. It can take you far. The standard is school first then it’s sports them having a plan for you even if football doesn’t work out and the connections and resources they provide is outstanding,” said Mubenga.
The relationship remains strong with Mubenga and the Yellow Jackets staff and they are currently his top team in his recruitment.
“As of right now, they are No. 1.”- Ben Mubenga
Mubenga is set to visit Arkansas next on his official visit. Georgia Tech currently has a great relationship with Mubenga and has a good chance to land the offensive lineman. Time will tell to see who he chooses after official visit is over.
Here is a deeper dive into Mubenga as a player for the standout Buford Wolves program
“Mubenga plays for a powerhouse program in the Buford Wolves and is a perennial playoff contender in any classification they are in. This past season, the Wolves went to the semifinals before losing to Carrollton in 6A.”
“When you roll the tape on Mubenga, you see an offensive lineman with really good footwork and one who can get to the second level. He is excellent at opening holes in the running game, which allows for running backs to run through. He is solid in pass protection and can be an anchor at the right tackle position. He plays for one of the best teams the state has to offer and is constantly challenged while playing for the Wolves. That will bode well for him in the future, especially when he faces more versatile defensive linemen at the collegiate level.”
You can catch Mubenga in action in the first game of the year on national television (ESPN) as Buford hosts two-time defending state champion Milton in their new 62-million-dollar stadium that seats 10,000 people.