Max Kellerman Perfectly Explains Why ‘Hot Take’ Shows Are Completely Ridiculous

EXCLUSIVE: Spotify's top 10 sports podcasts of 2025:



1️⃣ New Heights

2️⃣ Pardon My Take

3️⃣ The Bill Simmons Podcast

4️⃣ Fantasy Footballers

5️⃣ The MeatEater Podcast

6️⃣ The Pat McAfee Show

7️⃣ Jesser

8️⃣ The Ryen Russillo Podcast

9️⃣ National Park After Dark

🔟 Bussin' With The Boys