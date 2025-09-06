Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Live Updates | NCAA Football
Will Georgia Tech take down Gardner-Webb at home today?
In this story:
7:41 1Q- Philo tries to find Rivers deep, but is intercepted. GW takes over at their own 12-yard line.
10:17 1Q- Nate Hampton finds Anthony Lowe for a touchdown after the turnover, but the extra point is no good. GW leads 6-0. Six plays, 42 yard drive for Gardner-Webb.
12:50 1Q- Philo fumbles on the 2nd play of the game and GW takes over in Georgia Tech territory.
15:00 Q1: Aaron Philo is making his first career start today for Georgia Tech. Haynes King is out with a lower body injury
Update (3:40)- Kickoff is now set for 4:05 at Bobby Dodd Stadium
Update 3:05- Georgia Tech and Gardner-Webb is in a delay. We will provide more information once available
Kickoff is right around the corner in Atlanta.
Georgia Tech is set to face Gardner-Webb this afternoon, and the Yellow Jackets are huge favorites in their home opener. Be sure to follow along with all of the action right here!
For More Georgia Tech News:
Published |Modified