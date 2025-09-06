All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb Live Updates | NCAA Football

Will Georgia Tech take down Gardner-Webb at home today?

Jackson Caudell

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key following the game winning touchdown by quarterback Haynes King (10) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key following the game winning touchdown by quarterback Haynes King (10) (not pictured) in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

7:41 1Q- Philo tries to find Rivers deep, but is intercepted. GW takes over at their own 12-yard line.

10:17 1Q- Nate Hampton finds Anthony Lowe for a touchdown after the turnover, but the extra point is no good. GW leads 6-0. Six plays, 42 yard drive for Gardner-Webb.

12:50 1Q- Philo fumbles on the 2nd play of the game and GW takes over in Georgia Tech territory.

15:00 Q1: Aaron Philo is making his first career start today for Georgia Tech. Haynes King is out with a lower body injury

Update (3:40)- Kickoff is now set for 4:05 at Bobby Dodd Stadium

Update 3:05- Georgia Tech and Gardner-Webb is in a delay. We will provide more information once available

Kickoff is right around the corner in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech is set to face Gardner-Webb this afternoon, and the Yellow Jackets are huge favorites in their home opener. Be sure to follow along with all of the action right here!

For More Georgia Tech News:

feed

Published |Modified
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football Recruiting