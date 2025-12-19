SI

BYU, Georgia Tech Unveil Perfect Pop-Tarts-Themed Helmets for Bowl Game

The people’s championship is Dec. 27

In eight days a Pop-Tarts mascot will die, and college football will live.
The College Football Playoff is scheduled to begin Friday, but real aficionados of the sport have their eyes on Dec. 27. On that day, BYU and Georgia Tech will battle in the Pop-Tarts Bowl—a genuinely interesting contest certain to be overshadowed by its delightfully ludicrous showmanship.

The Cougars and Yellow Jackets seem happy to play along. On Friday, both teams unveiled Pop-Tarts-themed helmets ahead of their forthcoming clash. BYU will wear its traditional white helmets with sprinkles on its stripe, while Georgia Tech will wear white helmets with sprinkles on both its stripe and “GT” logo.

Pop-Tarts (a Kellanova product) took over sponsorship of the 35-year-old bowl game from fellow Kellogg’s brand Cheez-It for the 2023 season. The breakfast food immediately injected the game with a playful, slightly absurdist sensibility—producing an edible mascot and a toaster trophy in the game's first two seasons. This year, the game has promised a “showdown” between two teams of three edible mascots.

No. 18 Iowa State won last year's game 42–41 over No. 15 Miami, with quarterback Rocco Becht taking home MVP honors. The Yellow Jackets have appeared in this game twice previously, winning in 1997 (35–30 over West Virginia) and 2004 (51–14 over Syracuse).

