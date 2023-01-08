Georgia Tech Weekly Recruiting Update: 1/2-1/7

It has been a busy week for Brent Key and the Georgia Tech staff on the recruiting trail. Yesterday, the Yellow Jackets got a commitment from a key transfer, Duquesne wide receiver Abdul Jenneh and he figures to be an instant contributor to a team that needed more wide receivers.

After being hired earlier this past week, new defensive line coach Marco Coleman got to work offering some of the best defensive linemen in the country. The focus this week with the new offers seemed to be on the line of scrimmage for Georgia Tech.

Let's take a look at the new offers and other recruiting news that went down for Georgia Tech this week.

New Offers

1. David Stone, Defensive lineman- The biggest offer that Coleman sent out this week went to five-star defensive lineman David Stone. Stone was being heavily recruited by Coleman when he was coaching Michigan State and seemed to be trending that way. Admittedly, this might be a bit of a long shot, but Georgia Tech should swing for the fences with prospects like this and Coleman seemingly had a good relationship with Stone.

David Stone is one of the best prospects in the country 247Sports: Credit- Sean Scherer

2. Another prospect that Coleman was recruiting while at Michigan State was Xadavien Sims, a four-star defensive lineman from Durant, OK. Sims is hyper-athletic at 6-3 275 LBS and this is another recruitment where Coleman was trending to land a prospect. We will see if he will be able to recruit as effectively for Georgia Tech. Sims also has offers from Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan, Texas, and Texas A&M.

3. Going to the other side of the line of scrimmage, Georgia Tech made a host of offers, some of them to some top in-state prospects. Aidan Banfield, an offensive lineman from in-state powerhouse Mill Creek High School received an offer from Georgia Tech. Banfield also has offers from Pitt, Vanderbilt, and East Carolina. A bigger picture perspective is that Key and this staff should be sending out offers and being around Mill Creek, which produces some of the best talent in the state.

Four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn Jr (Grayson, GA) is the other offensive lineman that was offered by Geep Wade this week. Flynn Jr is a powerful offensive lineman at 6'1 304 LBS and like Banfield, he plans at a top high school in the state. Flynn Jr also has offers from Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, and Ole Miss. This would be a great pickup for the Yellow Jackets.

4. Stone and Sims were not the only defensive lineman that were offered by Coleman this week. Jordan Boyd, an edge rusher from Aiken, SC received an offer from the Yellow Jackets this week as well. Boyd is a three-star player as of now, but he could be a guy to watch to rise in the rankings. Missouri, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and South Carolina.

T.A. Cunningham (Los Alamitos, CA) is one of the top defensive linemen in the country and a top 50 player nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. Cunningham has offers from Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and others. Cunningham is a very good and versatile player up front.

Jeremiah Beaman (Parker, AL) is another four-star defensive lineman that received an offer from Coleman this week. Beaman is built similarly to some of the other linemen that were offered and possesses a lot of athleticism and strength. Alabama, Clemson, Auburn, Florida State, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are some of the offers that Beaman has.

Jowhar Franklin (John Curtis Christian School, LA) was another defensive lineman that received an offer from Georgia Tech.

With the defensive lineman, it is clear that Coleman is going after some of the top prospects that he was recruiting while at Michigan State. That could prove to be a smart tactic if the Yellow Jackets can make headway in any of those recruitments.

5. Another prospect that received offers from Georgia Tech this week included athlete Mello Jones (Swainsboro, GA). Jones has offers from Alabama, Florida State, Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

It was a busy week for the Yellow Jackets on the recruiting trail and some top prospects were offered. Now, Georgia Tech has to make in-roads in these recruitments.

