Keion White Taken In Second Round Of Newest Draft Network 2023 Mock Draft

One of Georgia Tech's top defensive players is being looked at as a possible top-two-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Keion White was the top pass rusher for the Yellow Jackets this past season and that has him an intriguing prospect heading into April. The Draft Network is one of the best sites out there for the NFL Draft and in the latest mock draft, analyst Kyle Crabbs had White as a second-round selection for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Where will Keion White be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft? Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here is what Crabbs had to say about Kansas City selecting White with the 62nd pick in the draft:

"Keion White is expected to be a big riser and his versatility to play all over the front is something the Chiefs and DC Steve Spagnuolo would likely love."

I agree that White is going to be a fast riser in this year's draft and his athleticism is why. White is going to have a chance to blow up at the NFL Combine in February and at the Resee's Senior Bowl later this month, where he will be practicing in front of NFL coaches and general managers.

Each year before the college football season starts, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic drops his annual "Freaks List", which is meant to "spotlight the players who generate buzz inside their programs by displaying the unique physical abilities that wow even those who observe gifted athletes every day." White made the list at the start of the 2022 season and here is what Feldman had to say about White:

"White was a devastating player for Old Dominion in 2019, making 19 TFLs. He was 265 then. He transferred to Tech, but then suffered an ankle injury that sidelined him. He’s now 6-4, 290, and primed to be a problem for ACC teams. White has hit 21 mph despite being almost 300 pounds. He also has vertical-jumped 32 inches and done 38 reps of 225 on the bench press.

White missed most of the 2021 season with an injury, but he returned to be a force this season. He finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 54 tackles and after this season, he was invited to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

