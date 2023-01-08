Georgia Tech Lands Duquesne Transfer Wide Receiver Abdul Janneh

Georgia Tech has been searching for a second transfer wide receiver to help on the outside and they found their guy today.

Duquesne transfer wide receiver Abdul Janneh committed to the Yellow Jackets this afternoon. Janneh becomes the second transfer wide receiver that the Yellow Jackets have added, with Texas A&M transfer Chase Lane committing to Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets last month.

Janneh is a 6'3 180 LBS wide receiver that has received plenty of interest from other schools since entering the transfer portal. Janneh has received offers from NC State, Washington State, Virginia Tech, Marshall, App State, Georgia State, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, Toledo, and Utah State.

Abdul Janneh is going to be an instant contributor for the Yellow Jackets 247Sports: Credit- Abdul Janneh's Twitter Account

Janneh is projected to be an outside receiver with his size and ball skills and I think that is the thing that stands out the most when watching him play. Last season, he caught 43 passes for 579 yards and was very good at catching the ball in traffic and winning his matchups.

This is a huge addition to Georgia Tech and I think Janneh is going to be an instant impact player. The Yellow Jackets are losing Nate McCollum (transfer), Ryan King (transfer), Malachi Carter (out of eligibility), and EJ Jenkins (out of eligibility). The wide receiver position was not a strong one for Georgia Tech and the additions of Janneh and Lane.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 2023 Signees:

Gabe Fortson, Offensive Line

Shymeik Jones, Defensive Line

Bryce Dopson, Wide Receiver

Nico Dowdell, Defensive Back

Ethan Mackenny, Offensive Tackle

Patrick Screws, Interior Offensive Line

Zion Taylor, Wide Receiver

Elias Cloy, Interior Offensive Line

Ashton Heflin, Linebacker

Jacob Cruz, Athlete

Benjamin Galloway, Offensive Tackle

Nacari Ashley, Athlete



Evan Dickens, Running Back

Ezra Odinjor, Edge

Steven Jones Jr, Cornerback

Taye Seymore, Linebacker/ Defensive back

Malcolm Pugh, Defensive Line

Bryston Dixon, Defensive Tackle

Eric Singleton Jr, Wide Receiver

Haynes King, Quarterback (Transfer)

Trevion Cooley, Running Back (Transfer)

Chase Lane, Wide Receiver (Transfer)

Jackson Long, Tight End (Transfer)

Braelen Oliver, Linebacker (Transfer)

Andre White Jr, Linebacker (Transfer)

Jordan Brown, Offensive lineman (Transfer commitment, has not signed)

