Recruits React To Georgia Tech's 35-20 Victory Over Virginia Tech
Last Saturday's game between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech was an energetic, packed-out environment at Atlanta. Add in a sixth straight victory to start the season for Georgia Tech, and you have an ideal environment for potential recruits to be fully immersed in the culture on The Flats.
Aroson (AJ) Randle Jr '27 ATH (Garner High School Football NC)
1. What were your thoughts on the atmosphere at Georgia Tech?
"The atmosphere is electric, they packed out the stadium and it was rocking!"
2. How's the relationship with Coach Pope and Coach Eubanks? What do you appreciate the most about the coaching staff?
"My recruitment started as a SS (strong safety) with Coach Peoples, and then over the last week or so Coach Pope and Eubanks took over my recruiting, and I was blessed to receive an offer."
3. Are there any players at Georgia Tech that you look up to, or is there a current player who reminds you of how you play the game?
"As a lions fan I love Calvin Johnson but more position based, I think I’m slightly unique in what I bring and how I play. I’d say I bring an Isaiah Simmons feel to the game and I don’t know any players in GT history like that. But I could potentially be the first!"
4, Being from North Carolina, would you feel comfortable playing in Atlanta?
"I’d be comfortable in ATL my dad currently lives in ATL and I’m up this way quite often I wouldn’t mind it."
Christian Woody Schettini '28 RB (Northgate High School GA)
1. What were your initial thoughts when you received the game day invite?
"I was very grateful for the Georgia Tech invite because GT is a target school for me academically and for football. Having the ability to be on the field and on campus put my potential future in perspective. I want to be challenged in both categories, so this opportunity was a dream come true."
2. How's the relationship with Coach Norval McKenzie? What do you appreciate the most about the coaching staff?
"I’m still working on building a relationship with Coach Mckenzie. The strong relationships and the enthusiasm that the entire coaching staff showed with current players and recruits was exciting. I appreciate the time they take pre-game to make my family, and I feel welcome."
3. Are there any players at Georgia Tech that you look up to?
"I look up to Malachi Hosley and Jamal Haynes in the backfield. Both had an outstanding game yesterday. Key takeaways for me were Haynes pad level, and Hosley’s patience and change of direction. The effort and technique that the offensive line showed was impressive too."
4. Favorite thing about the visit? What do you like that most about the culture at Georgia Tech?
"My favorite part of the visit was getting to experience a P4 program and the level of passion in the GT fan base. The culture at GT shows that everyone has bought in and their record proves it. The energy from the players and the fans is contagious."
Cohen Jones '27 TE (Chelsea High School AL)
1. What were your initial thoughts when you received the game day invite?
"When I received the game day invite I was just excited to be able to get on campus and experience a game day there and I was looking forward to catching back up with some of the coaches."
2. How's your relationship with Coach Brock? What do you appreciate the most about the coaching staff?
"Me and Coach Brock started messaging during the offseason and I first got to talk to him in person at the GT camp. I liked his intensity at the camp and we have stayed in touch. I really appreciate how welcoming the coaching staff is to the recruits and how much they care about the game."
3. Are there any players at Georgia Tech that you look up to?
"I really like Luke Harpring’s game. He had a great game today with the catches he made and his ability to get good yards after the catch while still being affective in the blocking part of his game."
4. Favorite thing about the visit? What do you like most about the culture at Georgia Tech?
"My favorite part about the visit was being able to talk to some great coaches like Coach Brock and Coach McKenzie, and being able to experience a great atmosphere. My favorite thing about the culture at GT is how passionate the fans are and how welcoming they were."
Jordan Young '27 DB (Lakeland High School FL)
1. What were your initial thoughts when you received the game day invite?
"I was happy when i got the offer i didn’t believe it for a sec because i been waiting for the offer."
2. How's the relationship with Coach Peoples or Coach Bryant?
"Me and Coach Peoples don’t talk it’s me and Coach Jones, we talk i have a relationship with him."
3. What did you learn about the culture of the school?
"That the school isn’t a University."
4. Are there any players at Georgia Tech that you look up to?
"Rodney Shelley. I like his game and I saw his pick yesterday."