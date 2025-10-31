Virginia vs. California State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
The No. 15 Virginia Cavaliers are making a run at the ACC title, sitting at 7-1 on the season and 4-0 in conference play. They can build on that undefeated conference record this weekend when they head out West to take on the California Golden Bears in an ACC showdown.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet this game.
Virginia vs. California Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Virginia -4.5 (-110)
- California +4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Virginia -190
- California +158
Total
- OVER 53.5 (-110)
- UNDER 53.5 (-110)
Virginia vs. California How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Game Time: 3:45 pm ET
- Venue: California Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Virginia Record: 7-1
- California Record: 5-3
Virginia vs. California Betting Trends
- The OVER is 6-3 in Virginia's last nine games
- Virginia is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- California is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- The UNDER is 8-3 in California's last 11 games
- California is 1-5 ATS in its last six home games
Virginia vs. California Key Player to Watch
- Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, QB - California Golden Bears
The California quarterback has been streaky this season, but when he's on, this team is tough to beat. He has completed 61% of passes for 1,982 yards, 11 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, for a rating of 126.8. If they want to pull off the upset in this game, they need their QB to bring his "A" game.
Virginia vs. California Prediction and Pick
This Virginia team isn't as good as its record shows. For example, the Cavaliers are just 58th in the country in adjusted EPA per play, 67th in Net Yards per Play, and 45th in Net Success Rate. California's numbers certainly aren't better than Virginia's, but with the Golden Bears on their home field, they're good enough to get Virginia a run for its money.
It's worth noting that California is a pass-first offense behind its quarterback, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, and the Cavaliers allow 7.0 yards per pass attempt, which ranks 56th in the country. I'm going to take the points with California in this spot.
Pick: California +4.5 (-110) via Caesars
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZR20X to double your winnings on your next 20 bets. Simply deposit $10 or more and place a first-time wager of at least $1, and Caesars will give you 20 100% profit boost tokens.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!