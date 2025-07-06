Three Star DL Freddie Wilson Announces His Commitment To Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has bolstered its defensive line after coveted prospect Freddie Wilson announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Wilson is the first defensive tackle recruit for the Yellow Jackets in the 2026 class. The other defensive line recruits are Alex Wills and Chris Carbin, who is committed as a defensive end/edge rusher for the class, but only three thus far.
According to 247Sports Composite, Wilson is a three-star prospect, the No. 60 DL, the No. 72 player in Florida, and the No. 515 player nationally. At 6’4 and 265 pounds, he is a force in the interior of the defensive line being able to engulf running lanes and stuff running back with ease. Wilson has a good get-off and uses his hands and strengths to get past offensive linemen and make a living in the backfield. He’s been working this offseason and improving his strength. He benched 315 pounds on six reps back in late March. You can see the difference in his frame and how agile he looks running through reps.
Wilson had a productive junior season with 65 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and five sacks. One of his best games came against Eustis (FL) where he recorded six tackles and a season-high three sacks for Spruce Creek. He recorded a season-high 10 tackles against Flagler Palm Coast (FL) in the first round of the playoffs in a 36-35 victory.
Here is a deeper dive into his film and play on the field that could be beneficial for the Yellow Jackets
Expect Georgia Tech to remain active and add a couple more defensive line prospects before it is said and done with the 2026 class. The class is now beginning to shape for the Yellow Jackets as they try and solidify the class before the season starts.