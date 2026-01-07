Report: Georgia Tech TE Luke Harpring Expected To Enter The Transfer Portal

Another tough blow for Georgia Tech, with Luke Harpring expected to hit the portal. Harpring finished with 13 catches for 158 yards during his redshirt freshman season. He finished his Georgia Tech career with 16 catches for 201 yards after two seasons with the program. He had his best game against Virginia Tech, posting three catches for 39 yards.

Georgia Tech tight end Luke Harpring is expected to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @On3sports.



The 6-foot-3, 240-pound TE has 16 career catches for 201 yards. Has three years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/wMrfFrcNOy pic.twitter.com/efAzaHRVr0 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 7, 2026

Harpring is a Georgia Tech legacy, with his dad, Matt, being an elite basketball player and an All-ACC selection three times. His dad had his jersey retired in the rafters. However, Luke was good in his own right and a four-star prospect coming out of high school. Harping continued to improve and elevate his game, which helped him see more time on the field. Here was Harpring earlier this season on his progression and what he was getting better at.

“Yeah, I think so. I mean, definitely just coming from like a receiver background in high school, just kind of making people miss and whatnot, and be able to read defenses as people are coming at you. I feel like that's kind of been with me all the way.”“I really feel like just being more versatile, honestly, I feel like I've started to show glimpses of what I can do, and I think I can do more of more of that and also more in the blocking game in the run game too,” said Harpring.

Coming out of high school, Harpring was a major get for the Yellow Jackets and the highest-ranked recruit coming into the class for Georgia Tech. It is a hard loss for the Yellow Jackets because Harpring was a perfect blend of blocking tight end and pass-catching tight end. His ability to always be open and make defenders miss when he caught the ball made him a reliable target. Harpring was also able to block and secure the edge when he was out on the field for certain situations. You could see his ability after the catch become more and more apparent.

“I think of myself as a versatile tight end, able to do stuff in the pass game and make people miss as far as that goes. I think that's kind of starting to show,” said Harpring.

Georgia Tech did add Chris Corbo as a tight end from Dartmouth in the portal, but with the news of Harpring, they still have more work to do to secure their tight end room. 2026 was the year Harpring was supposed to take that next step and be an elite player for the Yellow Jackets. Now they will have more voids to fill.

