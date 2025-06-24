Three-Star Wide Receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech landed one of their top 2026 wide receiver targets this afternoon. Three-star wide reciever Jeffar Jean-Noel announced on social media that he is joining the Yellow Jackets 2026 class, becoming the 17 prospect in the class and the fifth wide receiver. Georgia Tech has been pursuing the former West Virginia commit and they officially got him in the class today.
Jean-Noel plays at one of the top high school programs in the country, American Heritage if Fort Lauderdale, FL and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 1176 player in the country, the No. 182 wide receiver in the country, and the No. 136 player in the state of Florida. The 5'10 170 LBS speedster took officials to Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, and UCF. He held other offers from Wisconsin, Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Miami, Missouri, NC State, UCLA, USF, and Washington, among others.
The Yellow Jackets class moves up to No. 36 in the country with this commitment.
Could Georgia Tech be adding more to their class soon?
On Sunday, 2026 Georgia Tech defensive line target Freddie Wilson announced his final three schools, and the Yellow Jackets made the cut, alongside ACC foe Miami and Minnesota. Wilson would be a strong addition to the class for Brent Key and his staff, but it looks like Wilson might be trending towards the Hurricanes. Yesterday, Wilson got a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction from Miami analyst Gaby Urruti,a and his prediction is the Hurricanes. Now, Crystal Ball Predictions are not guarantees, but it does show where this recruitment might be trending. Can the Yellow Jackets catch Miami and get a recruiting win over Mario Cristobal? Keep an eye out on this one.
Wilson is a three-star prospect who plays at Spruce Creek High School in Florida, and according to the 247Sports Composite, he is ranked as the No. 520 prospect in the nation, the No. 61 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 72 player in the state of Florida. He has taken official visits to all three of Miami, Minnesota, and Georgia Tech. Per 247Sports, Wilson finished his junior season with 65 tackles (7 TFLs) and 5 sacks. Helped Spruce Creek go 8-4 and make the second round of Florida’s 7A playoffs.
Our own Najeh Wilkins gave his thoughts on Wilson including Georgia Tech in his final three:
"At 6’4 and 265 pounds he is a force in the interior of the defensive line being able to engulf running lanes and stuff running back with ease. Wilson has a good get-off and uses his hands and strengths to get past offensive linemen and make a living in the backfield. He’s been working this offseason and improving his strength. He benched 315 pounds on six reps back in late March. You can see the difference in his frame and how agile he looks running through reps.
A thing to note for Wilson was his recent post on his X page, where he gave thanks to Georgia Tech after his official visit. Wilson visited on June 13th and made the post eight days later.
So far for the 2026 class, Georgia Tech doesn’t have any interior defensive linemen committed. The only commit for the class is Alex Willis from Orlando, Florida. With the official visit season officially coming to a close, expect the Yellow Jackets to land some more commitments over the coming weeks as recruits begin to lock in on their college pledges and where they will choose for the next 3-4 years of their career."