Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 2nd Round
In this story:
The Ole Miss Rebels went just 4-14 in SEC play this season, but that didn't matter when they upset the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Now, they'll try to pull off a second straight upset when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the second round on Thursday night.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this SEC showdown.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss +6 (-110)
- Georgia -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss +222
- Georgia -278
Total
- OVER 156.5 (-110)
- UNDER 156.5 (-110)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Ole Miss Record: 13-19 (4-14 in SEC)
- Georgia Record: 22-9 (10-8 in SEC)
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Betting Trends
- Georgia is 15-15-1 ATS this season
- Ole Miss is 12-20 ATS this season
- The OVER is 17-14 in Georgia games this season
- The OVER is 20-12 in Ole Miss games this season
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch
- Jeremiah Wilkinson, G - Georgia Bulldogs
Jeremiah Wilkinson is the best scorer on this Georgia team, averaging 17.3 points per game, but he also makes his presence felt on defense, leading the team in steals with 1.7. He scored a blistering 32 points in Georgia's regular-season meeting with Ole Miss, a season-high for him. If he puts up another similar performance tonight, the Bulldogs are going to be in a great spot to win this game.
Ole Miss vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick
Ole Miss did a good job upsetting Texas yesterday, but the Rebels are in over their head in this game. They rank just 231st in effective field goal percentage and 199th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Georgia ranks 43rd and 109th in those two metrics.
It's also worth noting that Ole Miss primarily sticks to two-point shots, but Georgia does a great job of defending the interior, keeping teams to shooting just 50% from two-point range.
I'm going to back Georgia to win and cover in this second round showdown.
Pick: Georgia -6 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
